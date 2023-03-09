MUHYIDDIN GETS TO LEAVE MACC AFTER ALL – EVEN AS CROWDS START TO BUILD UP FOR MASS ‘PRAYER’ RALLY AT PAS CENTRE
Peja arrives for mass solat hajat at PAS centre, with crowds beginning to build
GOMBAK: Crowds are beginning to build at the PAS centre in Taman Melewar here with the mass solat hajat (prayer of need) set for 7pm on Thursday (March 9).
The programme titled “Solat hajat for security of the country and solidarity against cruelty” will feature speeches by the leaders of Perikatan Nasional, including the senior leadership of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS.
Among the first of Perikatan senior leaders to arrive was Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.
“We’re here to pray for the betterment of the country and leaders. When someone is a leader, you have a big responsibility to lead the country well. That is the mandate of the people and the Almighty,” he said.
“Carry out your responsibilities well and don’t be cruel to others,” added Ahmad Faizal when met outside the centre.
Other senior Perikatan leaders that arrived shortly after were Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.
I know this may sound cold and heartless, but we need Muhyiddin and Hadi to be sacrificed to raise the anger of the Malays. What the govt is doing will push more Malays towards PN. That is what matters. So Muhyiddin and Hadi need to be victimised so that PN can become stronger. pic.twitter.com/FaaytSP16c
— Raja Petra Bin Raja Kamarudin (@RajaPetra) March 9, 2023
The prayer was organised following the announcement that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would be summoned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday.
Roads leading to the centre here were also seen masted with Perikatan flags.
Muhyddin has since been arrested and would face a number of charges at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Friday (March 10).
In a statement, the MACC said the Bersatu president would be charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 4(1)b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 – ANN
Muhyiddin released on MACC bail, to present himself in court tomorrow
The MACC confirmed that it had detained former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin at 1pm at its headquarters after he presented himself to have his statement recorded regarding the Jana Wibawa programme and related issues.
While it initially appeared that he might be detained overnight, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that Muhyiddin had been released on MACC bail at 8..20pm and will be required to attend court to face charges tomorrow.
“The MACC has also obtained permission from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to prosecute Muhyiddin in the Kuala Lumpur Court on March 10.
“Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, will face several charges under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” read the MACC’s brief statement.
Earlier, MACC chief Azam Baki reportedly confirmed that Muhyiddin will be charged tomorrow but refused to elaborate.
The Bersatu president appeared before MACC investigators on Feb 16, where they recorded his statement pertaining to the probe into two of the party’s bank accounts, which have been frozen.
MACC had frozen the bank accounts to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act. The two accounts reportedly contained about RM40 million. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
