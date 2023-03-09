MUHYIDDIN GETS TO LEAVE MACC AFTER ALL – EVEN AS CROWDS START TO BUILD UP FOR MASS ‘PRAYER’ RALLY AT PAS CENTRE

Peja arrives for mass solat hajat at PAS centre, with crowds beginning to build

GOMBAK: Crowds are beginning to build at the PAS centre in Taman Melewar here with the mass solat hajat (prayer of need) set for 7pm on Thursday (March 9).

The programme titled “Solat hajat for security of the country and solidarity against cruelty” will feature speeches by the leaders of Perikatan Nasional, including the senior leadership of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS.

Among the first of Perikatan senior leaders to arrive was Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“We’re here to pray for the betterment of the country and leaders. When someone is a leader, you have a big responsibility to lead the country well. That is the mandate of the people and the Almighty,” he said.

“Carry out your responsibilities well and don’t be cruel to others,” added Ahmad Faizal when met outside the centre.

Other senior Perikatan leaders that arrived shortly after were Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

I know this may sound cold and heartless, but we need Muhyiddin and Hadi to be sacrificed to raise the anger of the Malays. What the govt is doing will push more Malays towards PN. That is what matters. So Muhyiddin and Hadi need to be victimised so that PN can become stronger. pic.twitter.com/FaaytSP16c — Raja Petra Bin Raja Kamarudin (@RajaPetra) March 9, 2023

The prayer was organised following the announcement that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would be summoned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday.

Roads leading to the centre here were also seen masted with Perikatan flags.

Muhyddin has since been arrested and would face a number of charges at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Friday (March 10).

In a statement, the MACC said the Bersatu president would be charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 4(1)b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 – ANN