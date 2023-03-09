YOU’RE RIGHT, KHAIRY – UMNO NEEDS CREDIBLE LEADERS, NOT ‘YES-MEN’ – BUT WHAT’S IT GOT TO DO WITH YOU – YOU’VE ALREADY BEEN SACKED & ARE TOO PROUD TO APPEAL – SO WHY SO ‘KAY-POH’ (BUSYBODY)? – ISN’T IT BETTER TO FOCUS ON HOW TO SALVAGE YOUR OWN CAREER & WHAT NEW PARTY TO JOIN NEXT – OR ARE YOU TRYING TO ‘ATTRACT’ ZAHID’S ATTENTION & GET HIM TO ‘PUJUK’ (PERSUADE) YOU TO RETURN?

Umno needs credible leaders, not ‘yes-men’, says KJ

Former Umno Youth chief says there is a need for checks and balances in the party.

In January, the Umno annual general meeting approved a motion barring a contest for the posts of president and deputy president.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has urged his former comrades to back leaders who are not aligned with the current leadership in the upcoming party polls.

Khairy, who was sacked by Umno in January, said it was important that the party’s members do not vote for candidates that would end up being “yes-men”.

He said if the top leadership was filled with “yes-men”, there would be no checks and balances in the party.

“Even if the top two positions are uncontested, the delegates can rise and use the positions (that can be contested) as ‘proxies’ to tell the party’s central leadership that something is not right in the party,” said Khairy on a podcast called “Keluar Sekejap”.

“We want to see checks and balances in the party, and there are people (in the party) who are not yes-men,” Khairy said on the podcast he hosts together with former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

Meanwhile, Shahril, who has been suspended by Umno for six years, said members should not vote for candidates who would pick and choose their battles.

“We want leaders who are brave enough to speak out, those with credibility. We don’t want those who become fighters only when it’s convenient for them,” Shahril said.

The elections for Wanita, Youth and Puteri leadership posts will be held on March 11, while division officials, vice-presidents and members of the Supreme Council will be elected on March 18.

