MUHYIDDIN TO SPEND THE NIGHT AT MACC HQ – DASHING THE HOPES OF PN-PAS, WHICH HAVE ORGANISED A MASSIVE ‘SPECIAL PRAYER’ RALLY FOR THE EX-PM, DUE TO BE CHARGED TOMORROW FOR ALLEGED CORRUPTION & ABUSE OF POWER

The MACC confirmed that it had detained former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin at 1pm at its headquarters after he presented himself to have his statement recorded regarding the Jana Wibawa programme and related issues.

“The MACC has also obtained permission from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to prosecute Muhyiddin in the Kuala Lumpur Court on March 10, 2023.

“Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, will face several charges under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” read the MACC’s brief statement.

Malaysiakini has managed to confirm that the former prime minister will be detained overnight. He went in for questioning at 11.15am and has yet to exit the building.

Earlier, MACC chief Azam Baki reportedly confirmed that Muhyiddin will be charged tomorrow but refused to elaborate.

The Bersatu president appeared before MACC investigators on Feb 16, where they recorded his statement pertaining to the probe into two of the party’s bank accounts, which have been frozen.

MACC had frozen the bank accounts to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act. The two accounts reportedly contained about RM40 million.

