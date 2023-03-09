WHAT IS MACC CHIEF AZAM BAKI THINKING! – MUHYIDDIN WON’T BE DETAINED OVERNIGHT DUE TO HIS ‘HEALTH CONDITION’, SAY REPORTS – BUT BERSATU CHIEF IS GOING TO ATTEND A ‘SOLAT HAJAT’ MASS RALLY TONIGHT – WHERE SECURITY RISKS WILL SHOOT UP AS MUHYIDDIN & PN ARE BOUND TO TRY TO RALLY MASSIVE PROTESTS AGAINST THE GOVT FOR HIS CORRUPTION CHARGES – SO HOW ILL CAN MUHYIDDIN BE? IS AZAM BAKI, WHO WAS APPOINTED BY THE EX-PM, BEING TOO NICE TO HIM AT THE EXPENSE OF NATIONAL SECURITY?
Muhyiddin not likely to be detained overnight, says source
Authorities cite ex-prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s health as the main reason for not detaining him.
PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who will be charged with money laundering and abuse of power tomorrow, is unlikely to be detained overnight by authorities.
A source told FMT, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) decided not to detain Muhyiddin after taking his health into consideration.
The anti-graft agency will only arrest the Bersatu president to have his statement recorded, the source said.
“He will be released but will be issued a notice to be present in court tomorrow,” the source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.
However, the source was unsure if Muhyiddin would be released with or without security.
Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said Muhyiddin will be released tonight and will attend a “solat hajat” with Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders and supporters.
Earlier today, another source close to the matter said the Pagoh MP will be charged with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court tomorrow.
The abuse of power charges will be framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and are punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law.
Muhyiddin had previously given a statement to MACC over projects awarded under Jana Wibawa, a Covid-19 stimulus initiative to help Bumiputera contractors which was introduced when he was prime minister.
Two Bersatu leaders – Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad – were charged in court last month for soliciting and accepting bribes over projects involving Jana Wibawa. FMT
MACC to release Muhyiddin later today, says Saifuddin
PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday (March 9), says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.
“The latest update is that he will be released later and then he will join us for solat hajat.
“I am not sure what time but it would be later,” the Pahang Bersatu chief and Indera Mahkota MP said outside the MACC headquarters.
The graft busters are currently investigating allegations that contractors had allegedly deposited RM300mil into the Bersatu party account in return for projects.
Muhyiddin has denied this, calling it political slander intended to smear his reputation as the eighth prime minister.
On Feb 18, Muhyiddin said the MACC had confirmed that he was not a suspect in the ongoing investigations when he was called up to give his statement.
The MACC has already charged Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad with corruption charges linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.
The Jana Wibawa programme was set up in November 2020 under Muhyiddin’s administration to empower bumiputra contractors struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the scheme, bumiputra contractors rated three to five stars were given contracts through direct negotiation.
The contractors were to have been approved by the Finance Ministry.
Bersatu treasurer Datuk Mohd Salleh Bajuri was also arrested by graft busters to assist investigations into the expenditure of party funds.
Salleh was detained last week and remanded until March 3 after he was instructed to go to the MACC headquarters on March 1 to give a statement on payments by Bersatu to suppliers and vendors.
The MACC had earlier frozen several accounts belonging to Bersatu in January. ANN
