Muhyiddin not likely to be detained overnight, says source

Authorities cite ex-prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s health as the main reason for not detaining him.

Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to attend a ‘solat hajat’ with Perikatan Nasional leaders tonight.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who will be charged with money laundering and abuse of power tomorrow, is unlikely to be detained overnight by authorities.

A source told FMT, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) decided not to detain Muhyiddin after taking his health into consideration.

The anti-graft agency will only arrest the Bersatu president to have his statement recorded, the source said.

“He will be released but will be issued a notice to be present in court tomorrow,” the source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

However, the source was unsure if Muhyiddin would be released with or without security.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said Muhyiddin will be released tonight and will attend a “solat hajat” with Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders and supporters.

Earlier today, another source close to the matter said the Pagoh MP will be charged with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court tomorrow.

The abuse of power charges will be framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and are punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law.

Muhyiddin had previously given a statement to MACC over projects awarded under Jana Wibawa, a Covid-19 stimulus initiative to help Bumiputera contractors which was introduced when he was prime minister.

Two Bersatu leaders – Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad – were charged in court last month for soliciting and accepting bribes over projects involving Jana Wibawa. FMT

MACC to release Muhyiddin later today, says Saifuddin