Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin told Malaysiakini that he only saw seven opposition lawmakers in Parliament today.

He was also supposed to answer Perikatan Nasional’s Merbok MP Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan in the Dewan Rakyat today, but the question was skipped as the latter was absent.

While the reason for their absence cannot be ascertained, Chan questioned whether it was due to the coalition’s chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin being summoned to the MACC headquarters this morning.

“Are they at the MACC headquarters?” the deputy minister asked.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, confirmed yesterday that he has been summoned for questioning at MACC at 11am today.

Around 100 of Muhyiddin’s supporters in white T-shirts bearing his image reportedly gathered outside the agency headquarters as early as 9am.

Among those spotted outside the MACC this morning were PN deputy chairperson Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali as well as Bersatu Youth information chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said they expect Muhyiddin to be detained after having his statement recorded by the MACC today and charged in court tomorrow.

If charged, Muhyiddin will join a series of Bersatu leaders who have been charged since mid-February.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad were both charged last month in relation to the Jana Wibawa scheme.

The Jana Wibawa programme is a stimulus project by the then-Muhyiddin administration as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts. MKINI