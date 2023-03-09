LIKE ATTENDING A FUNERAL – PERHAPS FOR THE DEMISE OF MUHYIDDIN’S POLITICAL CAREER – BERSATU & PAS MPs SKIP PARLIAMENT TO SHOW SOLIDARITY WITH MUHYIDDIN, THE 2ND PM SET TO FACE MASSIVE CORRUPTION CHARGES AFTER NAJIB – AS FOR UMNO’S OLD CABINET CLUSTER, DID ISMAIL SABRI, HISHAM, ANNUAR MUSA, KA SIONG, VIGNES & GANG TURN UP TO DEMAND ‘JUSTICE FOR ABAH’? – ALSO WHAT SAYS LATEST PN-WANNABE MUKHRIZ & DAD MAHATHIR, THE FORMER BERSATU CHIEF?
Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin told Malaysiakini that he only saw seven opposition lawmakers in Parliament today.
He was also supposed to answer Perikatan Nasional’s Merbok MP Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan in the Dewan Rakyat today, but the question was skipped as the latter was absent.
While the reason for their absence cannot be ascertained, Chan questioned whether it was due to the coalition’s chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin being summoned to the MACC headquarters this morning.
Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, confirmed yesterday that he has been summoned for questioning at MACC at 11am today.
Around 100 of Muhyiddin’s supporters in white T-shirts bearing his image reportedly gathered outside the agency headquarters as early as 9am.
Among those spotted outside the MACC this morning were PN deputy chairperson Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali as well as Bersatu Youth information chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir.
Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said they expect Muhyiddin to be detained after having his statement recorded by the MACC today and charged in court tomorrow.
If charged, Muhyiddin will join a series of Bersatu leaders who have been charged since mid-February.
Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad were both charged last month in relation to the Jana Wibawa scheme.
The Jana Wibawa programme is a stimulus project by the then-Muhyiddin administration as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts. MKINI
Muhyiddin to be charged tomorrow
The former PM will face four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering.
PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged in court tomorrow, reports Berita Harian.
According to the report, the matter was confirmed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.
A source close to the matter said Muhyiddin will face four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.
The four counts of abuse of power are framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law.
Those convicted under the section face imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.
The two counts of money laundering are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which outlines a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, if convicted.
The Bersatu president arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya earlier today.
Muhyiddin – who yesterday denied claims that he was arrested at a golf course in Selangor – had previously given a statement to the MACC over projects awarded under Jana Wibawa, a Covid-19 stimulus initiative to help Bumiputera contractors which was introduced when he was prime minister.
Two Bersatu leaders – Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad – were charged in court last month for soliciting and accepting bribes over projects involving Jana Wibawa.
Meanwhile, Bersatu treasurer-general Salleh Bajuri was released by MACC on March 3 after he was arrested and remanded for two days, with sources stating Salleh’s arrest was linked to investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme and the Akar Umbi Pemacu Negara (AkuPN) online application.
AkuPN was an initiative launched by PN in 2021 to help youths get jobs, attend upskilling programmes, or start their own business. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
