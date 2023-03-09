‘KING OF EMERGENCY RULE’ MUHYIDDIN TO BE CHARGED ON FRIDAY – MAY SPEND THE NIGHT AT MACC LOCKUP JUST LIKE NAJIB – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TELLS BERSATU SUPPORTERS NOT TO ‘SIMPLY ACCUSE GOVT OF POLITICAL PERSECUTION’ – ‘CHECK THE FACTS. IN THE JANA WIBAWA CASE, IT WAS BASED ON DOCUMENTS OBTAINED BY THE FINANCE MINISTRY’

PUTRAJAYA: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be charged in court on Friday (March 10).

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed this when contacted on Thursday (March 9).

“He will not be taken to court today. It is likely he will be charged tomorrow,” he said.

When asked, Azam said it was up to his investigators to decide if Muhyiddin would be held overnight at the MACC headquarters.

He added that they would issue a press statement soon on the matter.

The graft busters are currently investigating allegations that contractors had allegedly deposited RM300mil into the Bersatu party account in return for projects.

Muhyiddin has denied this, calling it political slander intended to smear his reputation as the eighth prime minister.

On Feb 18, Muhyiddin said the MACC had confirmed that he was not a suspect in the ongoing investigations when he was called up to give his statement.

Muhyiddin had also named former finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the one who had approved the companies taking part in the Jana Wibawa programme, which was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic to assist bumiputra contractors.

Tengku Zafrul has also been questioned by the MACC.

Several Bersatu leaders have already been picked up by the commission.

On March 2, Bersatu treasurer Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Bajuri was remanded but released on March 3.

Prior to that, former Bersatu information chief and Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad were charged in court.

They were alleged to have collected funds from the award of projects during the tenure of Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister. ANN

Don’t simply accuse govt of political persecution, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the government’s critics should ‘check the facts’.