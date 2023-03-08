BOMBSHELL – A VERY DANGEROUS ‘AYATOLLAH’ RISES IN WHAT IS NOW ‘HIGH-RISK’ MALAYSIA – HADI’S ‘SEMBAH DERHAKA’ SEEN AS A DELIBERATE ‘BLACK OPS’ TO SOW CHAOS & SABOTAGE ECONOMIC RECOVERY – CALLS GROW FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO MAN UP & ARREST PAS CHIEF – FOR PITTING MALAY GROUPS AGAINST EACH OTHER & THE MONARCHIES, PLOTTING TO OVERTHROW PARLIAMENTARY DEMOCRACY & BLATANT LESE MAJESTE

Democracy is not about toppling the government. If that is the definition, then Malaysia would have learned all the wrong lessons from the French Revolution of 1789.

In the aftermath of the “Storming of the Bastille” that removed the Sun King of France and his mistress Marie Antoinette – both of whom emptied the coffers of the French Empire by spending lavishly – there was one attempt after the other to keep toppling the government of the day. This was known as the Jacobin Terror.

To kill their opponents as quickly as they could be brought down, the guillotine was used as the fastest method of ending the lives —- literally —- of all other democratic revolutionaries in the original French Revolution. An eye for an eye does make the world go blind.

To divert the people’s attention from the perennial turbulence in France, on came Napoleon Bonaparte, who assumed the role of an Emperor by attacking the surrounding empires of France in order to externalise all the internal aggression and endless madness.

And when Napoleon declared himself as the Emperor anew, the French followed his lead to attack others under the creed of “Liberte, Fraternite and Egalite”.

The result of this is that Britain, the Austro-Hungarian Empire and Russia united against these French advances in a bloodbath that only ended in the Congress of Vienna of 1815.

That is where Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang wants Malaysia to be, in chaos. This is an insidious black psychological operation to rouse his defeated troops in PAS and his ally Bersatu. Through the phantasm of violence, Hadi will impose an ultra-strict interpretation of hudud law to suggest that only his version of Islam can create order. The fact is that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is indeed fostering a strong unity government that has not committed any dereliction of public duties to all people.

Opposing and toppling the government of the day for the sake of pulling the rug out from under the legs of each democratically elected leader that formed the government at the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Nov 24, 2022, is one of the heinous tricks of Hadi.

Sections 124B to 124N of the Penal Code are a legitimate piece of legislation to arrest those who seek to sabotage and overthrow “a democratically elected government” —- of which the latter is led by Anwar Ibrahim and members of the unity government. The Penal Code was amended in 2012 to introduce new Sections 124B to 124N. These 13 new sections deal with “activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy” (nine sections) and “sabotage and espionage” (four sections).

Of course, the government won’t resort to such draconian measures. As Prime Minister, Anwar is still leading a government that is safely ensconced within a parliamentary democracy with laws against party-hopping that are further reinforced by the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Pakatan Harapan, Barisan National, GPS in Sarawak, GRS and Parti Warisan in Sabah.

The combination of all their votes make up two-thirds of the majority in parliament; which is 148 seats. A number that can convince foreign direct investors and domestic investors already in Malaysia to increase their investment in Malaysia.

However, should Hadi’s antics continue unabated, this can weaken the foundation of an economy; the Deputy Finance Minister has assured all Malaysians that the economy will register a modest growth of 4.5% in 2023 and as such any diabolical attempts to topple the government must be seen as a criminal interpretation of what democracy means.

A true democracy is one where the incumbent must willingly hold a free and fair election to allow the people to speak up. The King, the Conference of Rulers and the people of Malaysia are in favour of the unity government.

Yet, in the twisted mind of Hadi, he has affirmed that “there is nothing wrong with the opposition always attempting to topple the government.” Such a statement is dangerous and highly destructive for three reasons.

First and foremost, it goes against the will of the people. It also risks gaslighting one group of Malays to fight against the other. Remember Amanat Hadi. It challenges the wisdom of Islam that speaks badly of always trying to bring calumny (fitnah) and chaos against an established authority. The great scholar Ibn Tammiyah, which Hadi and many Salafists, once affirmed that triggering a systemic state of chaos, is a curse. A government must always be secure to prevent a Hobbesian state of permanent war.

Second, it upends the ideology of conservatism. On this, Edmund Burke persistently argued against overthrowing a government on the basis of frivolous desires after witnessing the worst of the French Revolution that

Burke’s brand of conservatism was about resisting the inner temptation to overthrow the government of the day. Hadi should know better. When something is broken, it ought to be preserved first.

Third, Hadi and thousands of his cult-like members in the party that is now PAS, are now no longer focused on their parliamentary duties. Rather, they are obsessed with the game of kneecapping Malaysia.

Given the un-statesman like behavior of Hadi, the key lies in stripping him of all his titles. Therefore, his Tan Sri-ship must be withdrawn and those who support the views of Hadi must be subject to immediate investigation. From that point on if Hadi still persists in this outlandish behavior, he is committing a blatant Lèse-majesté of His Highness and the Conference of Malay Rulers and by extension, all institutions that bear their royal imprint. Sembah Derhaka it is! – WRITER – Dr Rais Hussin

