HADI’S AGGRESSION MAY LAND HIM IN JAIL – BUKIT AMAN’S CLASSIFIED CRIME INVESTIGATION UNIT TO PROBE PAS CHIEF OVER ‘PLOT’ TO TOPPLE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT

Bukit Aman: Classified crime investigation unit to handle probe on Hadi’s govt ouster claim

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations against PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang on his claims that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was attempting to topple the government will be conducted by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT).

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police received reports lodged by Amanah and Selangor PKR youth at the Dang Wangi police headquarters yesterday.

“The case will be investigated by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit,” was his brief response at a media conference when asked about developments on the case.

The reports lodged were in connection with Abdul Hadi’s statement that Perikatan and the Opposition bloc were making plans to topple the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Abdul Hadi told reporters in Parliament on Monday that based on Malaysia’s democratic system, no one had the right to stop Perikatan’s efforts to topple the government of the day, and such an attempt can be done either through a vote of no-confidence or via statutory declarations (SD).

– Bernama

