MUHYIDDIN NOT ARRESTED TODAY, SAYS AIDE – BUT WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW? – IF HAULED TO COURT TOMORROW, THEN MUHYIDDIN WILL BE THE SECOND PM AFTER NAJIB TO BE CHARGED FOR ABUSE OF POWER & CORRUPTION

Aide denies Muhyiddin’s arrest

Earlier, news portal Harapan Daily claimed the former PM was arrested while golfing.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with a denial from Muhyiddin Yassin’s aide about the former prime minister’s purported arrest.

PETALING JAYA: An aide to Muhyiddin Yassin has denied the former prime minister was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission as claimed by news portal Harapan Daily.

Quoting sources, the portal said the Bersatu president was arrested while playing golf at a club in Selangor.

When contacted, Muhyiddin’s press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim denied the Perikatan Nasional chairman had been arrested.

“Not true. He was not arrested today,” Hafiz told FMT.

Meanwhile, MACC sources said the Pagoh MP was scheduled to have his statement taken at the graft busters headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow.

Bersatu’s accounts were frozen by MACC a month ago under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla), as part of its ongoing probe into the alleged abuse of government funds.

Other Bersatu leaders who have been arrested by MACC include treasurer-general Salleh Bajuri, Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

