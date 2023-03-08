BOMBSHELL – PANIC-STRICKEN BERSATU PREPARES FOR MUHYIDDIN’S ARREST – TELLS MEMBERS TO GATHER AT MACC HQ AT 10 AM – TO HOLD POLITICAL BUREAU MEETING TONIGHT – ‘YES, HE HAS BEEN ASKED TO GO TO MACC HQ TOMORROW,’ SAYS BERSATU SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER – WHILE EX-PM’S AIDE SAYS HE WAS ‘NOT ARRESTED TODAY’

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be called to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters to give his statement tomorrow morning.

Bersatu supreme member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman confirmed this with the New Straits Times that the graftbuster had notified the party’s head to appear at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

It is learned that Muhyiddin has been summoned over the Jana Wibawa scandal.

Muhammad Faiz said, party members had also been asked to gather at the MACC headquarters at 10am tomorrow.

“Yes, he has been asked to go to the MACC headquarters tomorrow.

“We have also been asked to gather at the MACC headquarters at 10am tomorrow,” he said, adding that a political bureau meeting would be held tonight.

An online portal had reported that the former prime minister was arrested, while he was playing golf in Selangor.

The portal also reported that he would be charged tomorrow.

Sources, however, denied such claims.

The Jana Wibawa scheme was introduced by the government under Muhyiddin’s administration to speed up project implementation and boost the country’s economy during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme was also intended to increase the capacity of Bumiputera/ Malay contractors in the construction industry to be more competitive, resilient and potential.

Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged for attempting to solicit almost RM7 million in bribes in relation to the project.

Muhyiddin, who had been summoned by the commission to have his statement recorded over the investigation, had previously maintained that he was not a suspect.

The commission however, had subsequently refuted his statement and maintained that he was also a suspect.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously did not discount that more people would be charged over their involvement in the scandal, adding that more investigation papers had been opened.

NST

.