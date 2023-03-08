WHETHER YOU ARE A ‘TUN’ OR ‘TAN SRI’, I’LL COME AFTER YOU! – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR REPEATS ‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ AGAINST CORRUPTION – DESPITE BIDS TO DESTABILISE HIS GOVT AFTER MOVING AGAINST SEVERAL ‘BIG SHOTS’ INCLUDING PREDECESSOR MUHYIDDIN

KUALA LUMPUR: Regardless of political alignments and positions, the unity government will not tolerate misconduct and corruption, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that issues such as wastage, leakages, lack of transparency and accountability had hampered the efforts to move the country forward for too long.

“I have said this many times, and I will repeat it here again. This government adopts a zero tolerance approach towards misconduct and corruption.

“We will uphold the highest ethical standards and there will be no room for abuse of power under this administration.

“Any breaches will be severely dealt with, whether you are Tun or Tan Sri, regardless, whether you are with this government or with the Opposition, we will act without fear or favour,” he said, in his keynote address at Invest Malaysia at The St Regis here on Wednesday (March 8).

Anwar also said that good corporate governance must remain the basis on which businesses, companies and shareholders operate.

“It is also necessary to ensure that good governance provides robust safeguards for investor protection and the stability of the financial and capital markets,” he added.

“The scourge of corruption, ill-gotten gains and bribery have no place in this nation. The people deserve far better, and so do the businesses and the investors who are drawn to our unique advantages.

“The reforms we have made, and the ones we will make in due time, all concern this area of wastage and loss — for instance, transparency in procurement award and quality execution of any government business is now a rule, not a mere norm,” said Anwar who is also the Finance Minister.

ANN

