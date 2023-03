CAUGHT IN A VIRAL FAMILY-SCANDAL VIDEO, FORMER IGP MUSA HASSAN TELLS MALAYSIANS – DON’T BE A BUSYBODY OR FACE LEGAL ACTION!

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan has asked the public to respect his privacy.

This follows several videos of a man resembling Musa, arguing with a woman, which went viral on social media.

“This is a private family matter, don’t interfere.

“Anyone who speculates will face legal action,” he said in a Twitter post.

Isteri Jangan Amalkan Tabiat ini:

1: Jangan menghina dan mengumpat suami di depan orang lain.

2: Jangan meninggi suara dan mengherdik suami.

3: Jangan keluar rumah sesuka hati tanpa izin suami.

4: Jangan mendoakan kecelakaan buat suami

5: Jangan membenci — Musa Hassan (@TSMusaHassan) March 7, 2023

The viral videos, which also showed a child in the recordings, have since garnered various reactions from netizens.

Org yang pernah aniaya DSAI?? Hidup tenang ke dak?? https://t.co/EhV66pYdqf — CIKY🅰️NIE (@lady_bugg11) March 7, 2023

ANN / TWITTER.COM

.