WHAT A SHOCKER – BUT IS ANYONE REALLY SURPRISED? – MALAYSIA’S BRAIN DRAIN HIGHER THAN GLOBAL AVERAGE AT 5.5% – WITH MOST FLEEING TO SINGAPORE TO ESCAPE JOBS DISCRIMINATION & RACIAL BULLYING – YET WHAT IS TOOTHLESS & PERHAPS INSINCERE TALENTCORP DOING ABOUT IT – IS TALENTCORP EVEN SERIOUS ABOUT DRAWING OVERSEAS MALAYSIANS, WHO ARE MOSTLY NON-MALAYS, TO RETURN HOME? – THEN AT PUTRAJAYA, CAN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT DO ANYTHING TO REVERSE THE OMINOUS TREND?
National 5.5% brain drain higher than global average, says Sivakumar
KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry is drafting measures to tackle the brain drain phenomenon as its current rate of 5.5% of the population is higher than the 3.3% global average, says V. Sivakumar.
“A total of 1.86 million Malaysians live abroad, and out of that, 1.13 million stay in Singapore,” said the Human Resources Minister after chairing a Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp) dialogue session with 20 industry players here on Tuesday (March 7).
According to the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs (UNDESA) in 2020, the main destinations for the Malaysian diaspora are Singapore, Bangladesh, Australia, United Kingdom, the United States and Brunei, Sivakumar said, adding that it was a long-term task to attract Malaysians back to the country.
– Bernama
.