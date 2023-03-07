‘UNTOUCHABLE’ HADI NOW THE BIGGEST THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY – EVEN THE MONARCHS FEAR HIM – ‘IT’S A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE PAS EXTREMISTS LAUNCH A VIOLENT ‘IRANIAN REVOLUTION’ TO TOPPLE THE MALAY SULTANS & ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT – ‘THE TIME TO DO SOMETHING USEFUL & MEANINGFUL TO CRACK DOWN ON RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM HAS LONG GONE’ – THE MONARCHIES & UMNO HAVE NO ONE TO BLAME BUT THEMSELVES

Told You So!! – Hadi Shows Middle-Finger To Sultan Terengganu’s Decree, Inspires ISIS Terrorists To Take Over Malaysia

After royal decrees from the Sultanate of Selangor, Perak and Johor banning politicians from using mosques to deliver religious lectures or “ceramahs” – which are actually political propaganda – Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin becomes the latest monarch to do so. The order was issued in a statement on March 3 by MAIDAM (Terengganu’s Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council).

Apparently, Sultan Mizan of Terengganu was upset that some politicians have not only misused the holy and honourable religious institutions without the council’s approval, but have also abused “mosques and suraus” to create anxiety, restlessness – even dangerously instigate social unrest among the multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-ethnic community.

The royal order effectively prohibits Abdul Hadi Awang, president of Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS – Parti Islam Se-Malaysia), from delivering his usual Friday sermon in his own Marang parliamentary constituency. Rusila Mosque has been Hadi’s favourite place to deliver his usual dose of religious extremism and racist bigotry lectures to his legions of gullible supporters.

Obviously, the Sultan of Terengganu, following the steps of his royal brothers, was tightening the screws on the Islamist party as power-hungry Hadi appears to be getting out of control. However, the decree might be too little too late as the PAS president has boldly and rudely rejected the sultan’s instruction. Heck, he even publicly announced his decision to ignore the royal decree.

In a clear sign of treason and treachery, Hadi Awang said not only he will continue to give his religious and political speech in mosques, but has even lectured Sultan Mizan that prophets were known to give such sermons in mosques. The defiance was a slap in the face of the sultan. Worse, Hadi seems to consider himself as prophets, and there’s nothing the sultan can do.

In Malaysia, the sultan is the supreme religious leader of his respective state. Meanwhile, a state’s Islamic affairs body like the MAIDAM is entrusted and empowered by the sultan to keep Muslims faithfully in check and to ensure they practice their faith according to Islam. To defy MAIDAM, which was doing its jobs on behalf of Sultan Mizan, is tantamount to opposing the Malay Ruler.

Instead of seeking a consultation with the monarch, the arrogant Hadi chose to belittle and humiliate the sultan openly – the same way his corrupted party previously ridiculed Sultan Sharafuddin of Selangor as someone not qualified and gullible in matters of Islam. In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that Hadi has announced a declaration of war with Sultan Mizan.

So, what can the Sultanate of Terengganu do after being humiliated by the 75-year-old snake oil salesman masqueraded as a religious pious? The time to do something useful and meaningful to crack down on religious extremism has long gone. The royal house, as well as all the nine Malay Rulers in the country for that matter, has no one to blame but themselves.

For as long as one can remember, the sultans were resting on their laurels, leaving their respective religious council do whatever they like – even to the extent of promoting racist hatred, xenophobia, radicalization and all forms of bigotry. For example, former Perak Mufti Harussani Zakaria, who had died of Covid-19, was allowed to incite racial riots and sow religious hatred for years.

JAKIM or Islamic Development Department Malaysia is given more than RM1 billion every year, despite its job in promoting hatred, extremism and racism. Even Sultan Ibrahim of Johor had raised his suspicion over how it spent the annual allocations. Jakim infamously issued a decree prohibiting bakery or cake shops with “halal certification” from decorating cakes with “Merry Christmas” greetings as it was considered a religious celebration.

The endless practise of closing one-eye over state muftis’ irresponsible acts of bullying and intimidating minorities ethnic, especially the Chinese, soon led to the breeding of little Napoleons. They spread false news that churches planned to baptize and convert Muslims. And they sparked inter-ethnic tension by demanding that vernacular schools be abolished.

In the same breath, the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) deserves the karma after suffering its worst humiliating defeats in the Nov 2022 General Election. From Mahathir Mohamad to Najib Razak, all the former prime ministers had used 3R (race, religion and royalty) cards to stay in power without realizing that the dangerous game would give rise to radical Islam.

Trying to be more Islamic than the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, UMNO and other Malay conservative political parties were mauled by the PAS religious extremists. The contest to show who is more Islam has not only backfired on UMNO and Mahathir’s new party Pejuang, but has transformed the country into a terror state feared by both domestic and foreign investors.

Perhaps Sultan Mizan should take comfort that he is not the only monarch being insulted. Hadi and his gang had gone as far as conspiring with illegitimate PM Muhyiddin and fabricated the revocation of the emergency laws, a move tantamount to usurping the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong – an act of waging war against the King, an offence that carries capital punishment – “death penalty”.

Of course, Ayatollah Hadi Awang is “untouchable”. If he dared shows his middle-finger to the King Sultan Abdullah without any repercussion, what more Sultan Mizan. The Monarchs are too afraid of his growing influence. To make matters worse, the Royal Malaysian Police, known for corruption, has seen its loyalty and sympathy shift to PAS, thanks to infiltration of Islamic extremism.

It’s a matter of time before PAS extremists, already testing the water with an army of fanatics proudly flashing swords, spears and shields as if they were on a Jihad crusade against Islam enemies during the ancient Medieval Age, launch a violent “Iranian Revolution” to topple the Malay Sultans and the democratically-elected multi-racial government.

Nowadays, PAS rarely talks about defending sultans or Malay rulers anymore. Its leaders, after tasting power and corruption during the 33-month backdoor governments of Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri, cannot go back and live poorly as opposition. Hadi openly shows his hatred for the monarch, blaming the King for the failure of Perikatan Nasional to form a government.

Hadi has upgraded his level in the game, from stirring up racial and religion sentiments among the Malays that the Muslims and Malay Rulers have lost power to the “Chinese, Christians and Communists” to instigating Malay-Muslims to reject Malay Rulers. The PAS president wanted to become the ultimate ruler – above the sultans and certainly above the law.

People who think it was a joke that PAS is capable of an Iranian Revolution have forgotten that Hadi is a hardcore supporter of Ayatollah Khomeini and Malaysia is a fertile ground to breed terrorists. An immigration policy that is friendly to foreigners, especially from Muslim countries, has been taken advantage of by terror groups to use the country as a hub to recruit terrorists and to plan terror attacks.

It’s not a coincidence that after Hadi revealed his evil plan to topple Anwar-led Unity Government through backdoor, a local group involved with the ISIS terrorist group is spreading propaganda on the social media of a similar plan to destabilize the government and takes over the country. Clearly, this is a serious threat to the national security, which was inspired by the PAS’ radicalization.

The group, called the “Al Malaka Media Centre”, is linked to Islamic State (IS) terror organization’s outlets in Indonesia and the Philippines. The group’s content, which is available on the dark web, shows direct support of a “radical political party and an established radical organization” – clearly referring to PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia).

The radicalized group uses an image of Petronas Twin Towers with ISIS flags flying at the top of the skyscraper. The message “Hari Penaklukan Segera Tiba” (the day of conquest arriving soon) was displayed along with a burning fighter jet. Previously, former PM Najib (a good friend of Hadi) had openly shown his admiration for the ISIS terrorists by praising them.

Interestingly, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah said the police will not hesitate to take stern action against their own men who are involved with illegal activities. His statement can be interpreted as an admission that not only the Royal Malaysian Police has been compromised, but could have been radicalized by religious extremists like Hadi Awang.

Despite IGP Acryl’s claim that the police knew about the terror group’s agenda even before it was exposed by the Nordic Counter Terrorism Network in Finland, it raises questions about the country’s security based on the police’s inaction against untouchable extremists like Hadi and Muhyiddin. Exactly how did the terrorist organization suddenly shows interest to topple the government?

FINANCE TWITTER

.