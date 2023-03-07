IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR BIDING HIS TIME – OR IS HE ALSO SCARED TO MOVE AGAINST ‘UNTOUCHABLE’ HADI? – AMID CALLS TO PROBE PAS CHIEF, TIN KOSONG DISMISSES HADI’S WARNING AS ‘NOTHING MORE THAN POLITICAL RHETORIC’ – WHAT HAPPENS IF HADI DEFIES TERENGGANU’S ROYAL BAN ON POLITICAL SPEECHES IN MOSQUES ON FRIDAY? – WILL TIN KOSONG ‘TAI CHI’ IT TO THE STATE AUTHORITIES?

Unity govt will remain for full term, says PM

Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that the government would collapse before the end of its term is nothing more than political rhetoric, says Anwar Ibrahim.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed confidence that the unity government is capable of staying in power for a full term. Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, dismissed PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that the government would collapse before the end of its term. “(Hadi’s statement) is nothing more than political rhetoric,” said the prime minister. “Whatever the PAS president says, I am confident that this coalition will last until the end of the term.” Anwar was speaking during a virtual interaction session with Malaysian heads of diplomatic missions. Hadi yesterday said the opposition was working on toppling the government – and that it had every right to do so. Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Hadi also claimed that there were “signs of discontent” among the component parties making up the government. The Marang MP’s comments came after he said last week that Anwar’s administration would collapse “soon”, adding that the current administration’s “roof is leaky and the front door is wide open”. The unity government comprises Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and has the support of MPs from Muda, Warisan, Parti Bangsa Malaysia and independents. FMT

Probe Hadi on alleged plan to topple govt, urges Rayer

KUALA LUMPUR: RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) has urged the home minister to investigate Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang) for allegedly plotting to topple the government.

He said Hadi should be probed under Section 124B of the Penal Code for “committing an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy”, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years.

“This unity government is one that was decreed by the King,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, describing Hadi’s remarks as “treason against the King”.

Yesterday, FMT reported Hadi as saying that the opposition had every right to formulate plans to topple the current government, adding that no one could stop it from doing so.

Hadi told reporters in Parliament that the opposition was working on retaking Putrajaya “not only through elections but also in Parliament”, adding that this was commonplace in a democratic country.

Dismissing the notion that attempts to topple the government would go against Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah’s wish for political stability in the country, Hadi said the King could not prevent changes in a democratic nation.

Rayer’s call for Hadi to be probed sparked an uproar among opposition MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, with Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar) coming to Hadi’s defence, saying that the PAS president was only making a political statement.

In response, Rayer said Hadi’s statement could be taken as a confession of such plans. “Imagine what would happen if such a statement was made by DAP MPs,” he said.

Khlir Mohd Nor (PN-Ketereh) then challenged Rayer to lodge a police report against Hadi if he had proof of such plans to topple the government.

The arguments continued between the MPs of both sides, forcing deputy speaker Alice Lau to mute their microphones and telling them to “cool down”.

Che Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) then cited Standing Order 23(1)(i), which states that MPs may not be questioned in the Dewan Rakyat on the accuracy of statements made in the press.

The MPs continued to argue, but ceased when Lau firmly told them that any MP who spoke out of order would be ejected from the Dewan Rakyat. FMT

