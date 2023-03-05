MEMBERS of Parliament from both sides of the divide give their take on the performance of the unity government in its first 100 days in office.Not failure, not success

THE unity government led by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not reflect failure or success during the first 100 days of government.

In fact, Kota Belud Member of Parliament, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis believes it is unfair to evaluate the achievements of the unity government during that period.

Going forward, she feels that the government and the Cabinet would focus on the national development agenda and rebuild Malaysia on the right track.

“To me, 100 days do not reflect failure or success because the performance cannot be evaluated in just 100 days. Some say it is slow and that statement is unfair.

“As representatives of the people and also Malaysians, we also want to see (the unity government) develop our economy and country in the right place. It’s enough for us to be political,” she tells Astro Awani recently.

In addition, the representative from Parti Warisan also wants the unity government and Anwar to implement and strengthen efforts to restore the rights that were eroded in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Isnaraissah, who has been vocal about MA63 in Parliament, is of the view that it is the great hope of the people of Sabah for the current government.

“We want to see this time a Prime Minister who wants to implement MA63 (solve the issue). This is our great hope as Sabahans.

“Not only that, the people also want to see the government’s plans for the economy, economic development, rebuilding the country and finally not leaving behind Sabah and Sarawak,” she says.

Too many literary words

There is still much to improve.

This is the response of Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan when asked about the performance of the unity government ahead of the 100 days milestone of its administration.

He points out that there has been a lot of rhetoric and many new literary words have been uttered, but the main issues involving the people have not yet been resolved.

“A lot of rhetoric has been produced and many new literary words used but we have not seen any real solution for the people.

“The people are grumbling out there, asking for a targeted EPF (Employee Provident Fund) withdrawal. (It is) their money, not the government’s money; it’s not difficult to give out but their plea is not heeded by the government. The same goes for other things, such as the subsistence allowance for fishermen; they asked for an increase from RM300 to RM500 – also has had no response from the government…

“I think the current government has not come up with a full solution to people’s cost of living issue and I hope there will be a change after this,” he says, stressing that the government should now focus on the issue of the cost of living of the people.

He concedes that the unity government will need time to generate new ideas to solve the cost of living issue, but notes that they should not take too long.

Wan Saiful also proposes that the government provides a platform for the opposition and non-governmental organisations to present their views on Malaysia.

Time to focus on the 3P

Although some think the unity government is not stable, based on the current situation, the new government seems stable and is diligently doing its job.

MP for Bayan Baru, Sim Tze Tzin says, looking at their seriousness, he thinks the government’s performance so far has been very good.

In fact, he gives an ‘A-Plus’ score to the unity government.

Nevertheless, there are some matters that should be given immediate priority, he says.

“Priority for the government is the ‘3P – Pendidikan, Pekerjaan, Pendapatan’ (Education, Employment, Income).

“If we improve our education system, our people, our young people, will get a better education.

“Then, they will get a better job and if they get a good job, their income will also improve.

“So that should be the government’s focus,” the PKR politician tells Astro Awani.

In the meantime, he also thinks that efforts to develop Malaysia should not be left entirely to the government.

“The people should also contribute to the society and country, be united and no longer divided or fighting because of politics, so that Malaysia can become more advanced in the future,” he explains.

Deal with the cost of living issue

The unity government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should think of the best way to deal with the rising cost of living of the people.

Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi says the best method needs the support of all parties to ensure that the people do not continue to be burdened by this challenging economic situation.

“For me, what is important now is to look forward, all parties need to unite so that all matters including the economic problem can be thoroughly discussed.

“Food on the table is a priority for the unity government at this time,” she says.

Doris, who is also the women chief of the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), invites all parties to stop fighting and maintain political stability in the country.

This is important to bring a spirit of togetherness and unity to plan policies and policies to improve the people’s economy, she says.

Practising what they opposed

PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man thinks the unity government is doing a lot of things they had opposed before.

This includes the policy that the Prime Minister cannot hold the position of Finance Minister.

“They also used to oppose the issue of appointing family members in the government but now we can see that they have done that.

“Indirectly, today’s situation has already marred their 100-day achievement,” he tells Sinar Harian.

The Kubang Kerian MP says the government today is not focusing on the manifesto promised during the 15th General Election (GE15).

“They have thrown out too many ideas but not implemented their agenda.

“Among them is the promise for the withdrawal of the EPF, which they talked about a lot when we were the previous government.

“Now that they have become the government, they are not implementing the matter,” he says.

Initiatives such as creating Menu Rahmah are programmes, not policies. People need policies to reduce the rising cost of living, he argues.

“Still, I don’t deny that the current government has touched on people’s problems, but there have not been any concrete solutions.

“For example, the egg issue that is happening right now: people are questioning why we are importing eggs from India when we are the exporters of that raw material,” he notes.

Satisfactory performance

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s performance in his first 100 days in office is satisfactory, says Wong Kah Woh, who is Taiping MP.

The series of announcements made by him after the swearing-in ceremony show clarity in terms of objective and strategy.

One of them is that the government must make purchase through an open tender, says Wong.

“This is very important. It is telling everyone clearly that to obtain the government’s contract, one must rely on his capability and not through connection,’’ he says.

The government must also be serious about improving Malaysia’s position listed by the Corruption Perceptions Index 2022. Both ranking and score dipped. Malaysia was at its peak in 2018-2019.

Many are concerned whether the political leaders elected by the people are able to achieve a breakthrough since the day-to-day operations of public service are run by civil servants.

“If those in power lack political will and leadership, it will be a case of ‘the same for whoever is the government’,” says the DAP politician.

Wong believes that Malaysia Madani is the right direction for the country in future. One of the challenges faced by the government is that the Opposition continues to sensationalise racial and religious issues, he adds.

As a multiracial, multi-religions and multicultural country, a united Malaysia with people living in harmony mean Malaysia will have a better tomorrow. – Media in Arms / ANN