PAS A ‘PARTY OF LIES LED BY HYPOCRITES & LIARS’, PUTRA ‘CLEAN, HONEST WITH MORALS & INTEGRITY’ – SO SAYS IBRAHIM ‘THE MOUTH’ ALI – STILL NOT SATISFIED, PUTRA CHIEF REMINDS PAS, NOW SWELL-HEADED BY ITS SELF-PERCEIVED STRENGTH – DON’T FORGET IN 1978, YOU WERE LEFT WITH ONLY 2 SEATS!

Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Ibrahim Ali has taken a swipe at PAS spiritual adviser Hashim Jasin over the latter’s remark dismissing former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s move to join his party.

Ibrahim in a statement described PAS as a “party of lies” and that Mahathir had chosen Putra as it is a clean party with morals and integrity.

“Hashim said Tun (Mahathir) chose a small party, and that’s clearly an insult to Putra. He felt like PAS is now strong. Back then in 1978, PAS was only left with two seats.

“Putra is only four years old, and for two years we did not move because of Covid-19,” said Ibrahim in a statement.

“Putra is not a party led by hypocrites and liars. Even though we are small, we never used or ‘sold’ Islam for political mileage. Putra is an honest party, not a party of lies,” said Ibrahim.

Previously, Hashim reportedly questioned Mahathir’s move to choose Putra as his latest political vehicle after leaving Pejuang, describing the party as one with “rotten branches” unable to support the struggle for Malay interests, Islam, and the Constitution.

Ibrahim, who expressed shock over Hashim’s remark, likened it to a person ignorant of the principles of democracy.

“Maybe to Hashim, like PAS’ previous campaigns, only those who are PAS members and voted for PAS can enter heaven.

“Hashim has no right to question Mahathir’s intellect and experience in making a political decision to be with Putra,” said Ibrahim.

On Feb 10, Mahathir announced that he and 12 others would be quitting Pejuang, which he founded.

This was after Pejuang, led by Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, severed ties with the Gerakan Tanah Air coalition.

In the last general election, Mahathir and his son failed to defend their respective parliamentary seats and lost their deposits.

MKINI

