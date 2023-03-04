PUTRAJAYA — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he had nothing to do with his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz’s plans to bring Pejuang into Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We are a free country. He can do whatever he likes; whether it will be well received or not is another question,’’ he told a press conference after attending the ‘Dialog Sepentas Perjuangan Yang Hilang’ event here.

The former prime minister then joined Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) on March 1 to continue with his struggle for Malay rights.

— Bernama

