Govt’s UEC stand a let-down, says Sarawak Chinese federation

PETALING JAYA: The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations has criticised the federal government over the education ministry’s stand on the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

The federation’s president, Richard Wee, said the minister’s statement that there were no plans to recognise the school-leaving examination for Chinese-medium high schools was a let-down.

According to The Borneo Post, Wee urged Putrajaya to emulate the Sarawak government, which has recognised the UEC since 2014.

“The issue of UEC has been used by all political parties, especially the Chinese-based parties, to further their political agenda and to woo the support of the Chinese community,” he said.

“Unfortunately, when they come to power, they seem to either change their stand or have no political will to see their promise and pledges in their election manifesto through.

“As always, the Chinese community has been left with disappointment and given the short end of the stick after being promised this and deceived too many times.”

Earlier this week, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry had no plans to recognise the UEC, adding that this stand was based on the National Education Policy, and the Education Act 1996.

Recognising the UEC was among the key pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto for the 15th general election.

The coalition promised to make public higher education institutions recognise the UEC, on the condition that applicants had at least a credit for the Bahasa Melayu paper in their SPM examination.

Wee, who is also the treasurer of the Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards, said the Chinese community will continue its endeavour to get the UEC recognised by Putrajaya.

He also voiced hope that this goal would be realised in the near future.

When PH was in government, it formed a task force to gather views on recognising the UEC. Led by sociologist Eddin Khoo, it included then Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) president Raimi Abdul Rahim and then Dong Zong deputy president Tan Yew Sing.

However, its work ceased after the change of government in 2020, though the task force had completed a report. FMT