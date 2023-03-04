KA SIONG STARTS TO SURRENDER – ‘VERY WEAK’ MCA MAY HAVE TO SIT OUT ALL 6 STATE ELECTIONS – INDEED AND NO ONE TO BLAME BUT KA SIONG HIMSELF AFTER GETTING CAUGHT BACKING BERSATU’S MUHYIDDIN AS PM, INSTEAD OF HIS OWN BN CHIEF ZAHID!

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said his party is considering a number of scenarios for this year’s six state elections and this includes the possibility of not fielding candidates.

In his president’s speech to commemorate MCA’s 74th anniversary, Wee said among the possibilities for the state polls are that MCA sits out but supports its coalition partners, asks for a very small number of seats to contest, or goes it alone under the MCA and not the BN flag.

“From 2008 until now, we experienced more defeats than victories in these six states. Under this circumstance, I would say MCA has no negotiation power at all and we will face a very tough negotiation process.

“We cannot deny that political negotiation is always based on strength in numbers, and this strength will determine our negotiation power.

“We must admit that MCA is currently very weak in this aspect. Right now, we have no elected representatives at all in all six states (facing polls),” said Wee.

The six states are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

Wee said the realities of the federal government have changed the situation.

“No one expected BN would have to negotiate with Pakatan Harapan on seat allocation and discuss working together in elections.

“We must accept the reality that seat allocation is no longer just a discussion within BN but also a negotiation with Harapan.

“This will certainly involve more complicated factors and lead to more unexpected results.

“We need to face the political reality that MCA has only two MPs and just a handful of state assemblypersons in Johor, Malacca, and Perak,” he said.

He added that the party was now deep in the valley without much negotiation power or the power to determine the political direction of the country.

Determined to adapt

Nonetheless, the Ayer Hitam MP said his party is capable of adapting and playing a meaningful role.

“MCA was a ruling party and had been an opposition party before. This time, we have a new role.

“We are part of the government but not in the cabinet and we do not participate in the policy-making process at all. We are part of the government and yet, not in the government. Some have said that we are in an awkward position with many restrictions on what we can say.

“If we still believe in our role as a political party that protects the interests of the Chinese community and one that provides our services to all Malaysians and promotes nation-building, then this is not the time for us to give up but for us to be creative and work doubly hard and do something in this new role,” he said.

He said that as a member of the coalition government that does not have any role in the cabinet, MCA is not restricted by any government or official roles.

“In this situation, MCA MPs can speak freely as the government’s backbenchers. We will certainly support and defend any good policies by the government.

“However, if there is any misconduct in government policies, we will surely act as the voice of the people in providing checks and balances, and proposing better suggestions.

“For example, as the Ayer Hitam MP myself, together with Tanjung Piai MP Wee Jeck Seng, we have been voicing out for the people on various issues, including the shortage of eggs, the confusion over the discrepancies in EPF data, the weaknesses in the MyJPJ application, application for citizenship, scam cases, and the 2023 Budget.

“We have been actively speaking up for the people and making constructive suggestions to the government, as an effort to play our role well as elected representatives of the people,” he said.

He also claimed the party successfully obtained a RM40mil management allocation for Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology to ensure that the institution of higher learning can continue to provide affordable, high-quality higher education to students of all races.

Unite against extremism

Wee added that in the current climate, it is also important to unite against extremist voices.

“When the opposition attempted to stir up racial and religious issues just to gain political mileage, we will stand up against them to ensure that the rights and freedom of all racial groups are not violated.

“We need to protect and defend the diversity, the values of moderation, and toleration of the Malaysian society,” he said.

MKINI

.