ROYAL SLAP FOR INCREASINGLY EXTREMIST HADI & PAS – EVEN TERENGGANU, HADI’S HOME STATE & PAS BASTION, BARS ALL ASSEMBYMEN, MPs & SENATORS FROM GIVING RELIGIOUS LECTURES IN MOSQUES, SURAUS & FROM LEADING FRIDAY PRAYERS – SO AS TO GIVE THEMSELVES AN AURA OF HOLINESS WHILE DELIVERING POLITICAL PROPAGANDA
Terengganu bars politicians from giving religious lectures in mosques, suraus
The Terengganu Islamic council also says state assemblymen, MPs and senators are no longer allowed to lead Friday prayers in mosques.
PETALING JAYA: Politicians have been barred from delivering religious lectures or ceramahs in mosques and suraus in Terengganu, the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) has announced.
In a statement, Maidam said Terengganu’s Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin was upset that some politicians had given religious lectures or classes, and led Friday prayers without the council’s approval.
“All state assemblymen, MPs, and senators are also not allowed to lead Friday prayers in mosques,” it said.
“All religious programmes organised by government agencies and NGOs, held in public areas or government buildings, must involve speakers, lecturers or panel members accredited by Maidam.
“The Terengganu religious affairs department (JHEAT) will monitor such activities to ensure these instructions are complied with,” it said.
Maidam said mosques were important and honourable religious institutions to Muslims and a symbol of the unity of the ummah.
It maintained that mosques and suraus should never be abused to create anxiety, restlessness or discord among the community.
“This includes using mosques and suraus for any activity or programme that is mixed with political elements,” it said.
In January, Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim decreed that all mosques and suraus in Johor were prohibited from being used for political speeches.
Tunku Ismail, who is also Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) chairman, also forbade any individual or politician from using mosques and suraus as a place to discuss political issues.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.