SHOCK DECISION – ALL SMILES, NAJIB & ARUL KANDA WALK FREE – FROM 1MDB AUDIT TAMPERING TRIAL – AS COURT RULES PROSECUTION HAD FAILED TO PROVE A PRIMA FACIE CASE

1MDB audit tampering case: Najib, Arul Kanda walk out of court as free men

KUALA LUMPUR – The High Court today aquitted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and fomer 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) chief executive officer (CEO) Arul Kanda Kandasamy of the 1MDB audit report tampering charges, seven years ago.

Trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan (now Court of Appeal judge) made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against the duo.

This meant that both the accused were freed from the charges without having their defence called.

The former Pekan MP and Arul Kanda who were clad in black suits looked happy as they heard the verdict.

