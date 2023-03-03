WITH SO MUCH LEGAL TALENT AVAILABLE – BOTH MALAY & NON-MALAY – WHY IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR STRUGGLING TO FIND A NEW AG? – CONTROVERSIAL IDRUS HARUN’S CONTRACT EXTENDED BY ANOTHER 6 MONTHS

AG Idrus Harun’s contract extended 6 months

It was previously reported that three serving judges were under consideration to be appointed as the next attorney-general.

PETALING JAYA: Idrus Harun’s tenure as the attorney-general (AG) has been extended for another six months.

“In accordance with Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, the Yang diPertuan Agong has approved the reappointment of Idrus Harun as attorney-general for a period of six months effective from March 6, 2023,” chief secretary Zuki Ali said in a Facebook post.

A former Federal Court judge, Idrus was initially appointed to the position on a two-year contract on March 6, 2020, shortly after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

His contract, which initially expired on March 5, 2022, was renewed for another year on March 8, 2022.

Idrus took over from Tommy Thomas, who was appointed by the PH government after it swept to power in the May 2018 general election (GE14).

