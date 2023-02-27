WHAT GOES UP MUST COME DOWN – BUT WHAT IS THROWN OUT, CAN IT SQUIRM ITS WAY BACK? – MAYBE, ISMAIL SABRI’S CAREER PEAKED AS PM, UMNO GIVES EX-PM THE SHOVE – WHILE ANNUAR MUSA, WHO INSISTS HE STILL DOESN’T KNOW WHY HE WAS SACKED, HOPES TO MAKE A COMEBACK

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan today thanked Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his contributions as Umno vice-president, following the Bera MP’s move to not defend his position in the upcoming party elections.

He said the move should be respected, and posited that maybe Ismail Sabri felt he had already reached the peak of his career.

“That’s his choice. He made a major decision for himself. I thank him for all his past services,” Ahmad told reporters in Parliament.

“I think he no longer wants to contest; maybe, he has reached the peak of his political career as prime minister.

“He is now together with other remaining few past prime ministers,” said the Pontian MP.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri confirmed that he will not defend his vice-president post.

However, he denied he was planning to retire, and said he would remain as Bera Umno chief – a position he won uncontested in this party election.

He is in his fifth term as the Bera MP. The 63-year-old was the prime minister between August 2021 and October 2022.

In 2018, he was elected as the Umno vice-president with the most votes.