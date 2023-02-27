https://thecradle.co/article-view/21865

ruling by London’s High Court of Justice

UK company Savaro found liable for Beirut blast

Savaro shell company, few employees, no actual activitiesOrganized Crime Reporting Project reported Savaro part of extensive network of companies operated by Ukrainian businesspeople whose operations were obscured “behind at least half a dozen trade names and various strawmen and shell companies.”



Savaro failed to reveal its ultimate beneficial owner despite compelled by court

killed 200 Aug 4, 2020

2,750 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate exploded

Savaro transported ammonium nitrate in 2013

cargo impounded at Beirut over unpaid fees, seaworthiness of vessel

judgment on damages liability against Savaro to be assessed

court ruled Savaro liable for damages caused to victims

judgment dated 1 February “great achievement” for blast victimsLondon High Court ruling says Savaro responsible for proper storage

abandoning chemicals in Beirut did not absolve company of duty of care US$250m lawsuit against US–Norwegian firm TGS involved in explosive material

My Comments :

Ever since the first World Trade Center bombing attack in 1993 (using ammonium nitrate) both the US and the UK have very strict laws and regulations controlling the storage of ammonium nitrate.

