https://thecradle.co/article-view/21865
ruling by London’s High Court of Justice
UK company Savaro found liable for Beirut blast
Savaro shell company, few employees, no actual activitiesOrganized Crime Reporting Project reported Savaro part of extensive network of companies operated by Ukrainian businesspeople whose operations were obscured “behind at least half a dozen trade names and various strawmen and shell companies.”
Savaro failed to reveal its ultimate beneficial owner despite compelled by court
killed 200 Aug 4, 2020
2,750 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate exploded
Savaro transported ammonium nitrate in 2013
cargo impounded at Beirut over unpaid fees, seaworthiness of vessel
court ruled Savaro liable for damages caused to victims
judgment dated 1 February “great achievement” for blast victimsLondon High Court ruling says Savaro responsible for proper storage
abandoning chemicals in Beirut did not absolve company of duty of care
US$250m lawsuit against US–Norwegian firm TGS involved in explosive material
My Comments :
Ammonium Nitrate
The UK is the heaviest user of ammonium and ammonium nitrate-based fertilisers in the world. The primary hazard associated with Ammonium Nitrate is the potential for explosion.
Legislation
The UK operates a comprehensively regulated legislative and licencing regime for storage of Ammonium Nitrate. Relevant legislation includes:
Control of Major Accident Hazards Regulations (COMAH)
Dangerous Substances (Notification and Marking of Sites) Regulations 1990
Ammonium Nitrate Materials (High Nitrogen Content) Regulations
Planning (Hazardous Substances) Regulations
The UK is not an agricultural exports superpower in the world. Yet : The UK is the heaviest user of ammonium and ammonium nitrate-based fertilisers in the world.
How come?
They transported 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate to Beirut. And left it there. The most dangerous “farm chemical” in the world, used by bad people all over the world to make bombs and explosives.
Savaro shell company, few employees, no actual activities
Savaro operated by Ukrainian businesspeople, operations obscured Well some people in Britain must know who is behind this obscure company.
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
.