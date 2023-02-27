DEADLY UK-UKRAINE LINK EXPOSED – LONDON COURT FINDS BRITISH BEHIND DEADLY BEIRUT BLAST – UK SHELL COMPANY SAVARO, OPERATED BY UKRAINIANS BUT WITH FEW ACTUAL STAFF & OPERATIONS OBSCURED, STILL REFUSES TO REVEAL ITS ULTIMATE OWNER DESPITE COURT ORDER – ‘THE UK IS NOT AN AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS SUPERPOWER IN THE WORLD. YET IT IS THE HEAVIEST USER OF AMMONIUM & AMMONIUM NITRATE-BASED FERTILISERS – THE MOST DANGEROUS “FARM CHEMICAL” IN THE WORLD, USED BY BAD PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD TO MAKE BOMBS & EXPLOSIVES’

Business, Politics | February 27, 2023 6:08 pm by | 0 Comments

London Court Finds British Behind Beirut Blast

https://thecradle.co/article-view/21865

ruling by London’s High Court of Justice 
UK company Savaro found liable for Beirut blast
Savaro shell company, few employees, no actual activitiesOrganized Crime Reporting Project reported Savaro part of extensive network of companies operated by Ukrainian businesspeople whose operations were obscured “behind at least half a dozen trade names and various strawmen and shell companies.”


Savaro failed to reveal its ultimate beneficial owner despite compelled by court

killed 200 Aug 4, 2020
2,750 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate exploded
Savaro transported ammonium nitrate in 2013 
cargo impounded at Beirut over unpaid fees, seaworthiness of vessel

judgment on damages liability against Savaro to be assessed
court ruled Savaro liable for damages caused to victims
judgment dated 1 February “great achievement” for blast victimsLondon High Court ruling says Savaro responsible for proper storage
abandoning chemicals in Beirut did not absolve company of duty of care

US$250m lawsuit against US–Norwegian firm TGS involved in explosive material

My Comments : 

 
Ever since the first World Trade Center bombing attack in 1993 (using ammonium nitrate) both the US and the UK have very strict laws and regulations controlling the storage of ammonium nitrate.
 
https://www.portskillsandsafety.co.uk/news/ammonium-nitrate-storage-uk-ports
Ammonium Nitrate

The UK is the heaviest user of ammonium and ammonium nitrate-based fertilisers in the world. The primary hazard associated with Ammonium Nitrate is the potential for explosion.

Legislation

The UK operates a comprehensively regulated legislative and licencing regime for storage of Ammonium Nitrate.  Relevant legislation includes:

Control of Major Accident Hazards Regulations (COMAH)
Dangerous Substances (Notification and Marking of Sites)  Regulations 1990
Ammonium Nitrate Materials (High Nitrogen Content) Regulations
Planning (Hazardous Substances) Regulations

The UK is not an agricultural exports superpower in the world. Yet : The UK is the heaviest user of ammonium and ammonium nitrate-based fertilisers in the world.

How come?

They transported 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate to Beirut. And left it there. The most dangerous “farm chemical” in the world, used by bad people all over the world to make bombs and explosives.

Savaro shell company, few employees, no actual activities 
Savaro operated by Ukrainian businesspeople, operations obscured Well some people in Britain must know who is behind this obscure company.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.

 

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle