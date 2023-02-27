NOW, BN SENDS LETTER OF DEMAND TO MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR IS MOCKED AS ‘FATHER OF LAWSUITS’ FOR SUING CRITICS
Barisan Nasional (BN) has sent a letter of demand to Bersatu leaders, Muhyiddin Yassin and Mohamed Azmin Ali.
This is over their remarks accusing BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of being the mastermind behind the accusations of bribery brought in court against former Bersatu information chief, Wan Saiful Wan Jan.
BN communications director Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, in a statement today, said a letter of demand has been sent to the Bersatu president and supreme council member – demanding them to issue a public apology over the extreme and reckless defamation, as well as seeking compensation.
“Through the series of accusations, it’s clear that both individuals in Perikatan Nasional (PN) are creating various excuses to hide corruption in the coalition,” he claimed.
Shamsul said the “wild slander” must not be allowed to persist and be used as materials for them to deceive and escape from accusations of crimes that have been committed.
He stressed that Zahid had never misused his position to persecute PN leaders and the latter’s focus as the deputy prime minister is to manage national affairs, especially in improving the welfare and economy of rural folks.
On Feb 21, Muhyiddin was reported as alleging that Zahid was behind the charges brought against Bersatu leaders.
Other than Wan Saiful, Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad had been charged with accepting bribes linked to the Jana Wibawa Programme.
Muhyiddin was reported by Sinar Harian as alleging that the charges were part of Pakatan Harapan and BN’s efforts to cripple his party after receiving strong support in the 15th general election.
Meanwhile, Azmin was reported by Agenda Daily as accusing the current Harapan-BN administration of attempting to cover up its weaknesses in governing the country by putting pressure on PN. MKINI
Pendang MP: PM may go down as ‘father of lawsuits’ for suing critics
A PAS lawmaker who is facing an impending lawsuit from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim quipped that the people may end up remembering Anwar as Malaysia’s “father of lawsuits” (bapa saman negara).
Awang Hashim (Perikatan Nasional-Pendang) said this is the image that will be cultivated if the prime minister continues going after critics with lawsuits.
“I worry that the people may come to know Tambun (Anwar) as the father of lawsuits, for practising a culture of fear-mongering, frightening those who speak up.
“(He will be) afraid of his own shadow if this continues,” Awang said in the Dewan Rakyat today while debating on Budget 2023.
Anwar had issued two letters of demand against the MP over alleged defamation.
The first was for Awang’s remarks last week calling Anwar a more vindictive prime minister than the latter’s archnemesis Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
This was after Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged with corruption by the MACC.
The second letter was over the PAS MP reportedly questioning Anwar’s legitimacy as prime minister.
‘Opposition’s job to speak up’
In his remarks today, Awang said that it was the opposition’s job to speak up to the prime minister – whom he said was surrounded by bootlickers.
However, he lamented that Anwar was not able to handle criticism.
“Is this what is to be projected (by the prime minister), that criticism can’t be accepted, that he is a fragile soul who quickly falters?” he said.
On Anwar’s threats to sue him, Awang said he has printed various articles which he claimed proved that Anwar was vindictive.
One article in his pile was a Malaysiakini article in which Anwar agreed with Mahathir that Najib Abdul Razak was the country’s worst prime minister.
Meanwhile, Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar) – when interjecting Awang’s speech – asked why Anwar had not sued another individual who had disparaged the prime minister.
“This person slandered Tambun as being LGBT, and even performed mubahala,” Mohd Misbahaul said.
Mubahalah is also known as sumpah laknat (curse oath).
It is unclear who the Parit Buntar MP was referring to. However, one person who has uttered a curse oath accusing Anwar of sodomy was his former aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan.
Anwar had been imprisoned on a charge that he had sodomised Saiful and the prime minister – who claimed the accusations were politically motivated – was given an unconditional pardon in 2018. MKINI
