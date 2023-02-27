‘CLUELESS’ ISMAIL SABRI, THE ‘ACCIDENTAL PM’, TO QUIT ACTIVE POLITICS AS HIS CLOSE ALLIES IN BERSATU & UMNO ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ GET FLUSHED OUT ONE BY ONE FOR MASSIVE CORRUPTION? – MALAY DAILY CLAIMS ISMAIL TO ALSO DROP OUT OF CONTEST FOR BERA UMNO CHIEF POST – AFTER CONFIRMING HE WON’T DEFEND VEEP POST – ‘THIS IS HIS LAST TERM AS AN MP’

Citing anonymous sources, Utusan reported that Ismail Sabri, who already announced he will not contest to keep his Umno vice-president post, will also not be defending his position as Bera Umno division head.

However, the source said that Ismail Sabri will continue to serve out his term as the Bera MP.

“He is expected to announce his retirement on March 18. His circle is aware of this. We have to wait for an announcement.

“This is his last term as an MP. He does not wish to run for office again. He wishes to rest,” said the source.

Ismail Sabri is in his fifth term as the Bera MP. The 63-year-old was the prime minister between August 2021 and October 2022.

In 2018, he was elected as the Umno vice-president with the most votes.

The upcoming race for three Umno vice-president spots will be a seven-way contest. Incumbents Mohd Khaled Nordin and Mahdzir Khaled are defending their positions.

Five others vying for the posts are Pahang Umno chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, former Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad, former Umno Youth chief Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani and former supreme council member Azalina Othman Said.

MKINI

