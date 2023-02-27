UMNO’S ULAMA COUNCIL TAKES SHAPE – DENIES IT WILL BE USED TO RE-ESTABLISH POLITICAL TIES WITH PAS, MN – BUT WHO’S TO SAY IN THE FUTURE WHEN UMNO IS PRESSED
Umno ulama council to stay clear of political alliances
The chairman of the council of religious scholars outlines its four main roles and says it is not aimed at re-establishing any form of political alliance.
KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s ulama council will function as a party wing with the role of elevating the dignity of Islam and Muslims, and is not aimed at re-establishing any form of political alliance, the council’s chairman Dusuki Ahmad said today.
He said the council was set up to focus on finding solutions to the problems that plague Muslims and Muslim nations.
Dusuki had been asked if the newly-formed wing will take on the role of re-establishing political alliances between Umno and other political organisations such as Muafakat Nasional (MN).
Today’s meeting of the ulama council outlined its four main roles:
- An advisory role in realising Umno’s Islamic basis and purpose as provided in the party constitution;
- To educate and discipline party members in line with the party’s principles and to remain steadfast to being pious Muslims and good citizens;
- Advising the government to always act according to the Federal Constitution, in which Islam is stated as the religion of the federation;
- To guide Muslims to always stay on the true path of Islam and be responsible Malaysians.
MKINI
