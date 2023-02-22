I’m not sure why this is so but in Malaysia, it seems that a Malay must always helm the Education Ministry.

I’m also uncertain whether there is an unwritten rule regarding this. It is as if all education matters and other important decisions regarding education must best be left to the discretion of a Malay minister of education.

If I may further query, does this mean that the input of non-Malay ministers in the cabinet or the senior non-Malay officers in the Education Ministry is never taken into account whenever new policies are formulated?

I’m also not sure whether this issue of a non-Malay education minister has ever been discussed at any time by those in power or in a public forum. So far, I’ve not heard of any, at least not in recent times.

Yes, today, I have a proposal for our honourable Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose ‘Reformasi’ battle cry is synonymous with him and just as popular as his first name.

Please, Mr Prime Minister, perhaps you should also seriously consider appointing a non-Malay minister of education.

In need of serious reforms…

Why? There are many reasons why this should be tried and put to the test and one of them is that our education system is in the doldrums and nobody seems capable of evaluating and giving it a serious overhaul.

As the Reformasi prime minister, Anwar should know how messy the state of affairs of our education system is and how urgent it is in need of serious reforms.

Granted that these are still early days for the Anwar administration and we cannot expect him to perform miracles in his short three months in office. However, it is vital for the new prime minister to have seasoned, passionate and capable men and women in his cabinet.

In the Education Ministry, it’s a matter of regret that many have cast doubt on Anwar’s picking of Fadhlina Sidek as the Education Minister, possibly because of her inexperience and lack of exposure to a high-profile job.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek

In short, the education minister’s job is too big for a 45-year-old political newbie like Fadhlina to handle. I doubt Anwar intends to use his cabinet for his staunch supporters to be apprentices.

On Feb 17, Fadhlina caused a stir when she declared in Parliament that Malaysia’s curriculum is comparable to its neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Japan.

The backlash against her was fast and furious. Seriously, I’m not sure whether the minister understood what she was saying or did she earnestly vet through the text, probably prepared by her staff, before presenting the answer in Parliament.

This reaction from a Malaysiakini reader, Bobbyo, says it best for many: “When you have ministers who prefer to bury their heads in the sand like an ostrich concerning the education syllabus, then the nation is heading for doom.

A syiok sendiri statement?

“Why doom? For the main pillar holding this nation and even in the future will be how qualified our future citizens are, especially in education.

“Take this away, we will have compromised doctors, lawyers, engineers, ministers, and in every aspect of the profession.

“Instead of saying there is room for improvement, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek is saying that we are on par with Singapore and Japan.

“What is this? A syiok sendiri statement. A political statement to satisfy certain quarters. Or is Fadhlina just dreaming?

“Wake up, minister. When Pakatan Harapan came to power, we are expecting leaders that will correct all that is wrong with this nation, especially the quality of education.

“Sad to say, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, this is seriously disappointing. You have some ministers that have proven that they are capable, but this education minister really deserves the cake with the icing.”

Let me sincerely advise Fadhlina to voluntarily step aside after the 100 days in office is due. She must be humble enough to concede that the job is not meant for her and her unsuitability makes the position untenable for her.

Fadhlina should do well to learn from Pakatan Harapan’s first education minister, Maszlee Malik, who screwed up big time in the job but still refused to leave despite telling signs for him to go voluntarily and gracefully.

Finally, Maszlee received his New Year’s Day (Jan 1, 2020) marching orders from his then-boss, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Well, it was reported that Maszlee resigned but everyone knew that he was fired.

Former education minister Radzi Jidin

Fadhlina’s predecessor, Radzi Jidin, was a seat warmer in the Education Ministry. Actually, many were unaware as to who the education minister was from 2020-2022 because Radzi’s tenure was so quiet, insignificant and irrelevant.

Here was a man who lost his deposit in the 2018 general election but was appointed a senator and education minister in the backdoor government of Muhyiddin Yassin. What quality of an education minister can we expect from a loser?

So, here we are. It seems that some education ministers were recklessly appointed despite being unsuitable, not passionate and not committed to the job. This is probably why our education system is in such shambles.

Why, most of our former prime ministers had at one time or another held the education portfolio – from Abdul Razak Hussein to Hussein Onn to Mahathir to Najib Razak, Muhyiddin and even Anwar.

These were senior politicians and they must have taken the education portfolio very seriously.

But we must have noticed – all the education ministers were Malay/Muslims. Is it because of political correctness that only Malays must helm the Education Ministry? Or are there other underlying reasons which are best left unsaid?

It’s unfortunate that I’m a non-Malay proposing the appointment of a non-Malay as education minister. I just hope the racial card does not pop up here.

My intention is genuine and sincere. If things are not improving after so many Malays have helmed the Education Ministry, why not appoint a suitable and qualified Indian, Chinese or Dayak, Kadazan or even a Mat Salleh for a change? Who knows; we might see some real reforms. It’s worth a try.

The same goes for other ministries. Race or religion should have no role in selecting ministers to helm any ministry. Appoint the candidates for their suitability, commitment, passion and integrity.

MKINI

