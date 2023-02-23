TWO-TIMING OR EVEN THREE-TIMING, MUKHRIZ SHOWS HE IS DESPERATE FOR A SEAT – HAMZAH

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has condemned the actions of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, describing the former Bersatu leader’s moves as ‘desperate’.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, said Mukhriz’s actions in trying to ask for a seat as well as wanting to cooperate with both parties only served to ensure the continuation of the former Jerlun Member of Parliament’s career as a politician.

In the current desperate situation, Hamzah said it was a normal action that a politician like Mukhriz would take in order to continue ‘surviving’ in the country’s political scene.

“It means he is desperate now to find a place. Let him.

“It’s okay, as a politician he has to do so that he can depend on (other political parties),” he told reporters when met in the Dewan Rakyat lobby today.

He said this in response to Mukhriz holding meetings with the leaders of both PN and PH, to cooperate with the coalition of the parties in the upcoming state election.

According to source close to the former Kedah menteri besar, a request regarding the allocation of a number of seats was made by Mukhriz during a meeting with the Pas top leadership recently.

Last Sunday, Central Pas elections director, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor confirmed that there had been a meeting between Mukhriz and Pas top leadership recently.

Kedah PH chairman, Datuk Mahfuz Omar also confirmed that Mukhriz met him in Kuala Lumpur about two months ago, to discuss possible cooperation between Pejuang and PH for the state election.

Mahfuz said that any cooperation could nly be decided by the PH presidential council.

NST

