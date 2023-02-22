BOMBSHELL – HAVE POOR MALAYS BEEN CONNED BY PAS? – ‘YOU ARE NOW A COURT CLUSTER. FACE JUSTICE!’ – UMNO’S ISHAM PUTS HADI & CO UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT – ‘PAS ONCE SAID IT HAS NO MONEY TO SOLVE THE KELANTAN WATER CRISIS. NOW IT HAS ENOUGH TO GIVE TO ANOTHER PARTY. WHERE IS THIS CHARITY COMING FROM?’ – AFTER PAS SAYS IT HAS ‘A LOT OF MONEY’ & CAN FINANCE BERSATU

An Umno leader has asked where PAS is getting its money from to finance Bersatu’s state elections campaign.

Umno information chief Isham Jalil also “reminded” the Islamist party that it had once said that it does not have enough money to address the water crisis in Kelantan.

“PAS once said it does not have money to solve the water crisis. Now, it has a lot of money – enough to give to another party. Where is this ‘charity’ (sedekah) coming from?

“Are you (PAS) asking from government project contractors, who then channel the funds to Bersatu, before the money is given to voters?” he asked in a statement today.

He urged PAS to explain how much money it has given to Bersatu, and received from the latter, before.

Isham (above) was commenting on the remark by PAS Dewan Ulama chief Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh earlier today that PAS will provide funds for Bersatu to face the upcoming state elections, following the freezing of the latter’s accounts.

“PAS has a lot of money. If Bersatu has no money, we will give them money,” Utusan Malaysia quoted the Pasir Puteh MP as saying.

Isham further noted that if the source of funding was government projects, the money came from taxpayers and belongs to the government, and thus, should not be channelled to individual political party accounts for its leaders to win elections.

Zawawi’s offer comes amid the freezing of Bersatu’s two bank accounts over allegations that the party received contributions of about RM300 million from some 10 contractors who received various projects when the party was running the government.

PAS itself has been accused of “election bribery” after the party distributed cash to voters during the 15th general election (GE15).

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had defended the handout, claiming that it was a charitable act and hence, not prohibited by electoral law.

Isham noted that if any government leader asked, accepted, or used money from government projects for his/her party use when the party is still in power, it would be tantamount to corruption or misuse of power.

He further urged Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders to stop defending the indefensible when it comes to corruption charges facing the party’s leaders.

“To Muhyiddin (Yassin), Bersatu, and PAS, stop defending the indefensible. Just answer in court.

“You are now a court cluster. Face justice.”

Isham was commenting on the two corruption charges slapped against Wan Saiful Wan Jan yesterday, and Muhyiddin’s claim that the charges were selective prosecution.

