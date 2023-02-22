NOOSE TIGHTENS ON MUHYIDDIN’S NECK – AS WAN SAIFUL’S SHOCK RESIGNATION TRIGGERS TALK HE MIGHT TURN PROSECUTION’S WITNESS – YET TO SAVE FACE OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN SAYS BERSATU ‘SETTING A STANDARD’ – SO WILL ‘VERY HONOURABLE’ MUHYIDDIN ALSO QUIT BERSATU IF HE’S CHARGED BY MACC?

Instead, it shows the level of responsibility taken by Bersatu leaders, said party president Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Speaking to the press at the Parliament building, Muhyiddin said he had met with Wan Saiful this morning, during which the latter expressed his intention to step down from his post.

“It’s not because he’s guilty but (we are) setting a standard that we want to show after being accused of a crime – that we don’t want to create any wrong impressions on Bersatu.

“I appreciate him wanting to step down, but at the same time, (his role) will be taken over by another member of the supreme council as the information chief position is crucial to face the (upcoming) state elections,” said the Pagoh MP.

Also present at the press conference was Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin.

According to Muhyiddin further, Wan Saiful’s resignation is effective today.

‘Very honourable act’

He expressed hope that the issues currently facing Bersatu will not cast a negative perception on the party.

“The act (of stepping down) is very noble and enables us to face the rakyat with dignity. It is not meant to punish (anyone) and I think it is very honourable,” Muhyiddin said.

He urged Wan Saiful to assist his successor to fit into the role as the party gears up for the upcoming elections in six states.

Earlier today, Wan Saiful, who is also Tasek Gelugor MP, offered to step down from his position as Bersatu information chief.

He said the offer was made in line with a personal stance to not be likened to a list of politicians – mostly now in government – branded as the “court cluster”.

This comes after Wan Saiful was slapped with two counts of corruption yesterday – the first for soliciting a bribe of an unspecified amount and the second charge for receiving a bribe of RM6.96 million related to the Jana Wibawa programme. MKINI

MACC denies bribing Wan Saiful to frame Muhyiddin The MACC has denied offering RM10 million to Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan in exchange for framing former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a graft case. MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, in making the denial, hit out at a person – who claimed to be a freelance researcher for Wan Saiful – for making the allegation in a 44-second video clip uploaded to TikTok. “This is an irresponsible person and the MACC will take legal action against him. “It’s slander and this is the kind of person who erodes the public’s trust in the MACC,” Azam (above) told Free Malaysia Today, adding that the commission would lodge a report soon against the person. Meanwhile, the person concerned, Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim, issued a written apology to the MACC. He claimed he had misspoken after Pakatan Harapan cybertroopers provoked him by leaving comments during his TikTok livestream and the resulting video was trimmed to cast him as though he was making allegations against the MACC. Shafiq said the allegation was merely a rumour that he sought to verify with Wan Saiful. “I have no intention to accuse anyone, including Azam, while the video had been trimmed and circulated by Harapan cybertroopers as though I had only said that the MACC offered RM10 million for Wan Saiful to change his statement,” he said in a Facebook post.