Ramasamy to sue 2 portals for ‘twisting’ his words on civil service

The Penang deputy chief minister says the two news portals have given his comments a racial undertone.

PETALING JAYA: Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy says he will be taking legal action against two news portals that allegedly twisted his words about the civil service.

“Both portals reported that I asked for the ‘domination of the Malays in the civil service to be broken up’.

“After the report was published, I was attacked by several politicians,” he said in a statement today.

He said while he respected freedom of the press, the media must be responsible in their reporting.

“Twisting my words to give it a racial tone is irresponsible. I have already instructed my lawyer to initiate legal action against the two media portals.” Ramasamy, however, did not name the portals.

Ramasamy was reported to have urged Putrajaya to reform the civil service as it was dominated by Malays.

His comments courted the wrath of other Pakatan Harapan lawmakers who asked DAP to give him the sack as he was deemed a liability to the unity government.

Meanwhile, Bersatu vice-president Radzi Jidin said it highlighted DAP’s “allergy” towards Malay dominance.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, however, brushed off Ramasamy’s remarks as a personal opinion and said it did not reflect DAP’s stance.

