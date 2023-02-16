JOHOR BARU: A 60-year-old businesswoman was baffled when she was barred from using the elevator at the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) here for apparently dressing inappropriately.

The woman, who only wanted to be known as Tan, said she wore a pastel yellow long dress that extended to her mid-calf and covered shoes when she turned up at the council for business licence matters around 11am on Wednesday (Feb 15).

“A female staff member at the front counter told me to head to the second floor to meet an official regarding my inquiry and I was told to obtain a visitor’s pass from the security guard beforehand.

“I was surprised when the security guard refused to give me a pass, saying that my dress was not long enough to head to the upper levels of the building.

“I went back to the front counter and related the issue to the female staff as I did not want to leave without completing the errand.

“She then told me to take the stairs to avoid the security guard. I did as she said, because I did not want to argue or cause a scene as my husband was waiting for me in the car outside,” she said when interviewed.

She said she could not understand the security guard’s rationale, as the female staff member and the other department staff employees on the second floor were polite and had no issues with her dressing.

“Luckily I only had to take the stairs to the second floor, as I had recently injured my leg. If I was told to climb to the fourth or fifth floor, I would have gone home instead.

“As a businesswoman, I visit government offices quite often so I am aware about the appropriate dress code and I have never encountered such an issue before this.

“Moreover, I am a 60-year-old woman so it does not make sense for me to dress scantily or wear inappropriate clothing in public,” she added.

ANN

.