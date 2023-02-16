GET CRACKING FAHMI – DAP MP JOINS CIVIL SOCIETY, NGOs IN CALLS TO AMEND MALAYSIA’S DRACONIAN SECTION 233 OF COMMUNICATIONS ACT – ‘THE LAW ALLOWS VOICES TO BE SILENCED BY THOSE IN POWER ONLY BECAUSE THE POSTINGS CAUSE THEM DISCOMFORT DUE TO THEIR POLITICAL INTERESTS’

DAP MP urges govt to amend Communications and Multimedia Act 1998

KUALA LUMPUR: Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) has urged the government to amend the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to safeguard the people’s freedom of expression.

Syahredzan said Section 233 of the Act, in particular, was so wide that it can and has been abused by those in power.

“I have high hopes that in this Parliament’s lifetime, the unity government will table an amendment to this section,” he said during a debate on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address in Dewan Rakyat.

He said, at times, posting on social media was the only avenue for the people to express their dissatisfaction.

“Unfortunately, the law allows their voices to be silenced by those in power only because their postings cause them discomfort due to their political interests.

“For instance, I find the Liverpool (football team) to be ‘offensive’ in nature, but that doesn’t mean all social media postings on them must be investigated by the police,” he said.

Section 233 criminalises online content that is “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person”.

The provision provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both. An offender can also be fined another RM1,000 for every day that the offence is continued after conviction.

The DAP MP said a total repeal might not be necessary, but a review and amendment of other provisions could be warranted.

He added that allowing the freedom of expression was not without limits and should not be used to legitimise content that could disturb the peace.

“I’ll repeat myself to make it clear, the freedom of expression is not the freedom to slander, lie or fire up racial sentiments,” he said. FMT

