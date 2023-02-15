‘I AM WARNING YOU’ – MUHYIDDIN ‘THREATENS’ TIN KOSONG ANWAR IN PARLIAMENT – ‘YOU THINK YOU CAN LAST FOREVER?’ – THEN BIGGEST JOKE, IN NEXT BREATH CLAIMS HE’S NOT TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST TIN KOSONG BECAUSE – ‘I PITY THIS NEW PM! LET US GIVE HIM A CHANCE’ – HOW MUHYIDDIN WILL REGRET THESE WORDS IF HE ENDS UP WITH NAJIB IN KAJANG PRISON OVER ALLEGED RM300 BIL EMBEZZLEMENT

Muhyiddin (Perikatan Nasional-Pagoh) claimed that Anwar (Pakatan Harapan-Tambun) was attempting to defame him, as well as PN, ahead of the six state elections expected this year.

However, the PN chairperson is convinced that his coalition will continue to make waves in the state polls.

“There will be backlash, I am warning you. This is the rakyat’s sentiment – there are millions out there who see the government’s antics as malicious.

“You think you can last forever?” he said to Anwar in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The six state polls Muhyiddin was referring to are those that will be held in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Lamenting the alleged persecution against him and his coalition, Muhyiddin said that the prime minister was hurling baseless accusations.

“It was first said that I embezzled RM600 billion, then the value dropped to RM92.5 billion. Then it dropped again to RM4 billion-RM5 billion. And lastly RM300 billion. What is this?

“These changing figures came out of the prime minister’s own mouth. It is as if he is not sure of what he is accusing (me of doing). If you are not sure of something, don’t accuse,” the Bersatu president added.

‘I pity this new PM’

However, Muhyiddin said he would not take legal action against the prime minister for defaming him, out of pity.

“I don’t plan to take legal action yet because I pity this new prime minister. Let us give him a chance,” he added.

The MACC confirmed earlier this month that it was investigating Bersatu’s bank accounts, saying that two party accounts had been frozen to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

The revelation came just two days after the party declared its 2020 and 2021 accounts, in an attempt to counter allegations of corruption.

A few days later, it was reported that the MACC was investigating the award of a lucrative contract allegedly linked to Muhyiddin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan.

The former prime minister denied any allegation of links to the awarding of the contract and labelled the investigation as Anwar’s attempt to tarnish his dignity.

