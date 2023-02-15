ZAHID SHOWS HIS LESS KNOWN SIDE AS HE PAYS LAST RESPECTS TO CHINESE ADOPTIVE MOM – ‘I HAVE LOST MY ADOPTED MOTHER…WE FOLLOW THE SUNNAH (TRADITIONS) OF PROPHET MUHAMMAD IN RESPECTING OTHER RELIGIONS & I AM CONFIDENT WE CAN MAINTAIN & IMPROVE THIS HARMONY’

Zahid pays last respects to Chinese adoptive mother

He says he last shared a meal with her during the Chinese New Year celebration.

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi paid his last respects to his adoptive mother, Cheah Seoh Lian, who died at her home last Sunday.

Cheah, 83, died in her sleep at about 11am.

Zahid spent about 20 minutes at Cheah’s residence in Taman Desa Bersatu, Hutan Melintang.

On his arrival at 12.40 pm, Zahid was seen comforting Cheah’s son and his close friend, Beh Song Wan, 60, also known as “Bujang”.

The Bagan Datuk MP said his close relationship with his adoptive mother and her six children spanned over decades, adding that he considered the family as his own.

“I have lost my adopted mother. The last time I saw her was on the second day of Chinese New Year.

“I managed to spend time eating and chatting with her,” he said when met by reporters.

Zahid said he cherished the relationship with the family, adding that Malaysians must have mutual respect, regardless of religion, race and culture to maintain harmony.

“We follow the sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad in respecting other religions and I am confident that we can maintain and improve this harmony.

“Cross-culturalism among the people in Malaysia is not just about respecting, but understanding different religions, cultures and races.

“This is the key to harmony among the people in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cheah’s daughter, Gina Beh, 54, said her mother had always been well and she only complained of stomach ache before she died.

Cheah will be buried at the Chinese cemetery in Batu 18, Kuala Bikam, at 10am tomorrow.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.