First, there was the so-called Chinese spy balloon, which China insisted was just a civilian weather balloon that had blown off course. President Joe Biden, who initially refused to do anything, had to give orders to shoot it down on Feb 4 after being mocked and ridiculed by fellow Democrats and Republican as a weak leader. The world thought the drama would end thereafter.

Less than a week later (Feb 10), the U.S. Air Force scrambled an F-22 fighter jet to shoot down a second “high altitude object” in American airspace – this time off the coast of Alaska. It was called an object because that’s the best description from the White House. Curiously, the U.S. government claims it had no idea what the object was, who owned it or its purpose.

Subsequently, a third UFO (unidentified flying object) was detected and knocked down over Canada’s central Yukon territory. Biden then ordered U.S. fighter jets to destroy a fourth UFO over Lake Huron in Michigan. Suddenly, there were so many UFOs waiting to be shot down by the U.S. that even Americans could not believe the stories and have started to joke about it.

People joked that the UFOs, which came in different shapes – from cylindrical to octagonal – provide good educational materials to students struggling with geometry and shapes. There were even reports that an F-16 sent to kill the UFO which trespassed into the U.S. airspace over Lake Huron only succeeded on the second attempt, triggering more jokes that a wrong missile had been used.

Costing over US$400,000, supersonic infrared heat-seeking air-to-air missile Sidewinder missed the mysterious unidentified “octagonal” object for obvious reason. While some have questioned how a sophisticated military weapon could miss the sitting duck, others laughed at U.S. missile as overhyped expensive American junk. U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck has ruled out aliens though.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, found the drama so funny that joked in a tweet – “Don’t worry, just some of my friends of mine stopping by.” But if the U.S. military and intelligence have no idea what the unidentified objects were or who owned them or their purpose as claimed earlier, how could the general quickly dismissed aliens? There could only be one explanation.

Those UFOs could be drones unleashed by the U.S. military to distract Americans’ attention from domestic problems and geopolitical scandals. In retaliation to Washington’s accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world, China revealed that more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission.

Of course, the U.S. denies it too have deployed spy balloons in China. However, it’s hard to believe that the U.S. hadn’t deployed any surveillance balloons when it acknowledges the Chinese balloon were so dangerous – and effective – that the POTUS had to shoot it down and even instigated the world to condemn China for using balloons to spy around the world.

In truth, using balloons to spy on each other is absolutely normal. It’s hilarious to portray China as the only unique country that uses balloons. It becomes an issue all of a sudden because the Biden administration is facing dozens of internal issues – immigration, inflation, Ukraine War, Nord Stream pipeline attacks and Republican investigations into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden said the uproar and panic over the possible alien or extraterrestrial origin of flying objects brought down in the United States and Canada is designed to distract journalists from investigating Nord Stream pipeline attacks, which has been linked to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

It was not a coincidence that the military kept shooting down more UFOs after Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh exposed how the U.S. Navy divers planted C4 explosives on the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercise in the summer of 2022 – before remotely triggered 3 months later to destroy it – and conveniently blamed the Russian.

Quoting his source with “direct knowledge of the covert operation”, the 85-year-old former journalists of the New York Times revealed that President Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline between Russia and Germany is 51% owned by St Petersburg-headquartered Gazprom, while Nord Stream 2 is owned by a Swiss subsidiary of the same company. So, why would Russia destroy its own pipeline? By turning off the oil tap, Russian president Vladimir Putin has shown how he could easily push up the price of oil and gas.

Gazprom, which had cut gas flows to just 40% in July 2022, has further cut it to just 20% in an effort to punish Germany – the E.U. biggest economy – for imposing sanctions on Russia. Nord Stream 1 effectively stopped pumping gas to Europe “indefinitely” from August 31 after maintenance work, reducing the pipeline’s capacity to 0%. Putin said Russia will not resume gas supplies to Europe until sanctions were lifted.

Meaning Putin’s game plan was to blackmail Europe to end the sanctions – not to destroy Russia-Europe relationship – as he bet the EU would eventually blink as the coming winter could trigger peoples’ uprising. And there were signs that the plan was working. High energy prices and mounting costs of living have fuelled civil unrest across Europe over the winter, including street protests and strikes.

The U.S., however, saw the energy crisis, caused by the Ukraine War which it provoked, as a threat to the solidarity of the EU against Russia. The social unrest, street demonstrations, inflation, recession, and collapse of governments could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russia. Hence, the only option was to burn the bridge – destroy the Nord Stream pipelines – ending any hope of the EU going back to Russia.

Even before journalist Hersh’s revelation, there have been overwhelming proof that the U.S. was the culprit behind the sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2. On Feb 7, President Biden promised to prevent Nord Stream 2 from becoming operational if Russia invaded Ukraine. The POTUS said – “If Russia invades, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it”.

A reporter then asked – “But how will you do that, exactly, since the project is in Germany’s control?” Biden confidently answered – “I promise you, we will be able to do that.” Interestingly, a day after the sabotage, Germany magazine Der Spiegel has reported that the CIA warned Germany weeks ago of a coming attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines.

On Oct 30, 2022, it was exposed that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss had sent a text message saying – “it’s done” – to none other than the U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, just 1-minute after the Nord Stream attacks. Truss’ phone was hacked as she preferred iPhone over military-encrypted phones issued by the NSA (National Security Agency) or British intelligence GCHQ.

If the U.S. would go to the extent of bombing Russian infrastructure, it’s hilarious to believe that it would not send any spy balloons to China. In fact, the Pentagon has a long history of research and developing balloon technology – not merely as surveillance platforms, but to even to deliver “biological bombs” – so much so those experiments have been mistaken by Americans for UFOs.

In 2019, the U.S. National Weather Service reported it was seeing something strange in the skies above Kansas City. People thought they saw UFOs, only to find out it was actually a DARPA balloon. The Pentagon’s research department was testing its Adapable Lighter Than Air (ALTA) programme – to develop high-altitude balloons capable of travelling great distances and even stay in one spot.

You don’t need a nuclear scientist to tell how the attacks on Nord Stream pipelines was one of the dumbest covert operations. Even Fox News host Tucker Carlson could easily tell it was an insider job. He said – “If you are Vladimir Putin, you would have to be a suicidal moron to blow up your own energy pipeline. That’s the one thing you would never do.”

As his approval rating plunged to 41%, Biden also desperately needed to rally the public for the never-ending Ukraine War. Despite spending nearly US$50 billion in 2022 alone, its proxy – Ukraine – is still struggling. The Congress had approved a whopping US$113 billion in aid to Ukraine in the same year. Yet, there has been zero signs that Russia can be defeated.

It’s almost a year since Putin launched the “special military operation” on Feb 24, 2022. And the Western media have done everything they could to create the narrative that Ukraine was winning while Russia would be slaughtered. Heck, for months, Moscow was said to be running out of ammunition, missiles and whatnot, including that Putin was terminally ill with cancer.

Today, the Kremlin still keeps bombing Ukraine with missiles. Not only the NATO North Atlantic Alliance has begun to show divisions, Americans are less concern about Ukraine being defeated by Russia and the U.S. proxy war is getting more expensive. The Ukraine War shows the limits of U.S. power. While America is still a superpower, in the face of Russia, the U.S. is not almighty.

American analysts, who initially said Russian economy would collapse this year (2023) due to economic and financial sanctions imposed as a result of Ukraine invasion, have changed their stories. Now, they predict Russia will become a failed state only in the next 10 years. On the contrary, the U.S. could plunge into a recession this year because the inflation isn’t over yet.

Still, how do we know for sure that the UFOs were not visitors from other planets? That’s because the U.S. could easily blow them up into pieces. Americans love UFO stories and what better way to distract them from domestic problems and scandals than feed them with X-Files. The people would get excited to learn that not only the U.S. can shoot down Chinese balloons, but also UFOs. FINANCE TWITTER

Biden admin torched by anger as concerns over toxic train ferment Incident may be awakening moment for Americans to realize the govt’s inability; US politics may become more toxic

A damaged memorial stands near the railroad tracks on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on February 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents. Photo:VCG Concerns and anger have been simmering in recent days after the US media finally woke up to the alarming Ohio train derailment catastrophe. Many vented their anger directly at the Biden administration, whose bungling of domestic affairs, for example on the railway system and climate change, has led to catastrophes. Yet the US system and government, deeply poisoned by bipartisan struggles and too obsessed with fighting with “imaginary outside enemies,” may continue to ignore its people’s cries. The impact of Ohio train derailment accident will be far-reaching, as it will be an awakening moment for the Americans to realize that their government is unable to respond to their sufferings; thus voters will project their hope on extreme political figures in the next presidential election, who will inevitably lead the US politics to a far extreme end. The US president tweeted on Tuesday that “Because of our climate investments, our kids will breathe cleaner air, drink safer water, and get to school powered by clean energy.” The president added, “That’s the future we’re building,” tapping US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, “let’s finish the job.” Under his tweet, Buzz Patterson, a columnist replied: “not in Ohio.” Another asked: “What about Kids growing up around a train wreck in Ohio?” Ohio Senator JD Vance also blasted the Biden administration for abandoning the people of Ohio. “We are ruled by unserious people who are worried about fake problems instead of the real fact that our country is falling apart in some of the most important ways,” Vance said. “The leaders of this country have decided to disregard the people of East Palestine.” The US president has so far hardly touched such a serious incident for the US people, and few in his administrations made comments, so far so much for Biden’s so-called being responsible for its people, and valuing of human rights, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times. Li referred to an American apocalyptic political satire film “Don’t Look Up”, which involved a scene when politicians tried to downplay a crisis. “The US government this time is trying to tell the public, do look up at the balloon, but don’t look at Ohio,” said Li. Darnell Turner, a young US teacher living in Maryland, was also appalled by the US media’s initial ignorance of the incident. He told the Global Times that”If our locally elected governments and our own media are willing to downplay a horrible catastrophe like this, it scares me to think of what else they’re willing to hide from the public.” Chinese experts also warned that the Ohio train accident is just the tip of the iceberg and a wake-up call for US politicians, who have bungled a bunch of domestic affairs at home. They pointed out that due to slowing economy, US railroad corporations are slashing train crews, and refusing employees paid sick days, which stroke anger among railway workers. Before the railway workers planned to stage a seven-day strike in December, Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season, US media reported. The Ohio incident has revealed the danger of ignoring railway workers’ welfare, and cutting their workforce to the bone; and the Biden administration has put economic profits over railway workers’ safety, human rights, which are likely among the factors that resulted in the Ohio incident, experts said. Melodie Imberg, a Cincinnati-area resident, which is close to Ohio, told the Global Times that “I have a lot of anxiety for what this will do to the environment and the general health of those it’ll affect. It’s already contaminated the river and the air, killing a lot of wild life. Who knows how long it will take for it to cause cancer in the affected areas. It’s heart breaking knowing that this is a direct consequence of greed-driven politicians.” Except for the public anger over the problem that is eating into the railway system, what Biden dubbed as “backbone” for the country’s supply chain, the public also scolded the government for its environmental policies. Despite the EPA has assured the public that it did not detect “any levels of concern” in East Palestine as of Sunday, residents in the nearby area reached by the Global Times still expressed concerns for the long-term effect of the release of toxic substances. “I am scared, to be honest. We have a garden we are getting ready to plant in a few months and I don’t know if it will be safe to consume the food we grow. I also live directly on the river so I am not sure if anything can evaporate and affect our air quality,” Shelbi King, who lives in Northern Kentucky along the Ohio river, told the Global Times. “The Environmental Protection Agency,” Vance continued, “should be focused on clean air, clean water. It’s the thing I’m most focused on for the people of East Palestine, but so often they’re focused on environmental racism and other ridiculous things instead of fixing the problem that they are established to fix.”

Sliding to extreme The Ohio incident is bound to peter out public support for the Biden administration, Li Haidong said, noting it becomes more and more clear to the public that the US government and current system is unable to solve their sufferings and dilemma, as the two parties are too involved in bipartisan struggles; and engaging the country in hegemony against other countries, so they turn a deaf ear to people’s demands. “What US political elites and the general public want are totally different things.” The US has in recent years been investing more resources and money into the broad national security field, whilst neglecting its domestic problems, Lü Xiang, research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times. He also pointed out that officials in Biden’s cabinet don’t even have relevant experience in their department. Take Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as an example, he has long been criticized by other politicians and public that he “lacks experience.” Before serving as Transportation Secretary, he worked as an Indiana mayor without also serving at the state or federal level. “Lack of professionals in departments that are highly professional is a big shortcoming of an administration,” said Lü. Chinese experts predicted the impact of the Ohio train derailment will also be “far-reaching,” especially with the upcoming US presidential election in 2024. Mistrust between the US government and the public is running deeper, so naturally voters will project hope on extreme political figures, whom some voters believe will change the status quo, said Li, noting that on the other hand, those figures will make the US political circle become more and more extreme, and more toxic. – Prague-based American journalist Bradley Blankenship contributed to this story. – GLOBAL TIMES Ohio catastrophe goes viral on Chinese social media, with netizens criticizing US for withholding info; Western media blind on ‘real accident’ This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed on Feb. 3 night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Feb. 4, 2023. Photo: VCG An Ohio train derailment accident has stirred heated discussion on Chinese social media with many labeling it “a Chernobyl-level” catastrophe. Many netizens, when criticizing the US for not properly handling the disaster, also questioned if the US government is trying to deliberately withhold information, and hype a balloon incident involving China to divert domestic media attention. The incident occurred on February 3, when 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board. Vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air days from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke. First responders and emergency workers had to vent the tankers, spill the vinyl chloride into a trench, and then burn it off before it turned the train into a bomb.Yet officials warned the controlled burn would send phosgene and hydrogen chloride into the air. Phosgene is a highly toxic, colorless gas with a strong odor that can cause vomiting and breathing trouble and was used as a weapon in World War I, according to AP. By the next day, an official alert warned that local residents needed to move even further away from the disaster zone, beyond the previous 2-mile radius. Roughly half of the affected town’s 4,800 residents had to evacuate. The controlled burn worked and the evacuation order for East Palestine residents was officially lifted February 8 after real-time air and water monitoring did not find any contaminant levels above screening limits. Two Chinese students who are currently studying in Ohio told the Global Times that they have not heard of any relevant information, nor seen the story reported by mainstream US media outlets, adding that the local government had provided no notice over the incident. “I’ve been feeling rhinitis in recent days, which never happened to me before so I am planning to see the doctor soon,” said a Chinese student surnamed Zan. She said she was only aware of “such a horrific incident” via Chinese social media. Another student surnamed Sun, who lives 72 kilometers from the affected area said people are stockpiling mineral water. “Although the government assured people that the any immediate danger has passed, people still remain dubious.” The US Environmental Protection Agency has not yet responded to the Global Times as of press time. The incident has recently triggered heated discussion on Chinese social media, with some comparing it to “a Chernobyl-level” catastrophe. Peng Yingdeng, an expert from China’s central government supervision center for environmental protection and emergency management told media that vinyl chloride is highly inflammable, when it burns it released carbon dioxide and hydrochloric acid. The latter, when combined with precipitation will produce acid rain and make the land untillable. If the vinyl chloride is not burnt completely, it will release more toxic dioxins and phosgene. Dioxins is very difficult to degrade naturally, and once it permeates into soil, may remain there for decades, Peng said. He noted that the grains produced from this soil will cause cancer and mutation inside human bodies. A large number of Chinese netizens are also questioning why such a catastrophic incident has gained little exposure through the Western media, and whether the US is deliberately withholding information from the world. As of time of press, four of the 50 most searched topics on China’s Sina Weibo were related to the Ohio incident. Hashtag “release of vinyl chloride in Ohio has caused evacuation of residents” has been read on Weibo for more than 34 million times as of press time. On Twitter, the hashtag #OhioChernobyl was trending, with one user on the platform claiming “Everything along this pathway will experience one of the world’s worst carcinogens on the planet. Areas within a 100-mile radius are reporting mass animal deaths.” “Why on earth is the US withholding details about such a serious accident? If you look at the US media right now, it is all about Chinese balloon stories. I doubt they are deliberately hyping the balloon stories to divert people’s attention from the real catastrophe,” said a Sina Weibo user, calling the US media also playing “selectively blind.” Chinese netizens also picked up that a US journalist trying to cover the incident was detained by police, saying “so much for the US style freedom of press. Imagine if such thing happened in China, a big accident, and stifling journalists, how would the Western media not cover this?” US law enforcement officers interrupted NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert as he broadcast from the disaster zone, where authorities announced they were?lifting a multiday evacuation order near the site of a fiery weekend derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine police officers placed Lambert under arrest on preliminary charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin told CNN. “No journalist expects to be arrested when you’re doing your job, and I think that’s really important that that doesn’t happen in our country,” Lambert told his network in an aired interview after his release. GLOBAL TIMES

