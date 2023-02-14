UMNO’S JOHARI GHANI STARTS TO OUTSHINE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – AS TIN KOSONG & HIS LOUSY PKR PARTY BUSY THEMSELVES BOOTLICKING THE ‘DEEP STATE’ – AND FORGETTING THE VERY REFORMS THEY WERE VOTED INTO POWER FOR – LEARN FROM WHAT HAPPENED IN SRI LANKA, JOHARI WARNS NEW GOVT – AVOID GST FOR NOW AS IT WILL WORSEN INFLATION – INDEED, PEOPLE HAVE TO EAT & LIVE NO MATTER WHAT RAFIZI SAYS!

We must learn from what happened in Sri Lanka, says Johari

Former second finance minister Johari Ghani said the government’s revenue had shrunk while its debts had increased.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former second finance minister Johari Ghani has called on all parties to work together and do their part to prevent an economic crisis that would affect all Malaysians.

“Let us learn from what happened in Sri Lanka. When an economic crisis hits, the people are affected regardless of race or religion,” he said when participating in a debate on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address in Dewan Rakyat.

Sri Lanka’s economic woes began after the pandemic hit its tourism-reliant economy and this was compounded by high government debt, a spike in oil prices and a ban on the import of chemical fertilisers which crippled its agriculture sector.

The island’s economic woes led to a shortage of food and fuel, and a political crisis.

Johari said in the past, Malaysia overcame financial crises because it had political stability and competent teams in government that gave investors confidence.

He also warned of the economic challenges facing the country, highlighting that the government’s revenue had shrunk while its debts had increased.

“Between 2012 and 2018, we collected revenues of nearly 15% of our GDP (annually). Today, our tax revenue is only 11.1% of our GDP,” he said, adding that countries in the region were collecting revenues of between 14% and 22.7% of their respective GDPs.

“In 2021, we collected RM221 billion in revenue which is more or less the same as the RM220 billion we collected in 2017,” said Johari.

As a result of the dwindling revenue, he said the government deficit increased from RM40.3 billion in 2017 to nearly RM100 billion in 2022.

This situation has led to the government having to increase its borrowings to the point its debt now passed the RM1.5 trillion mark.

In the past four years alone, the government’s debt had increased by nearly RM350 billion.

“I just want to give a clear picture of the economic challenges we face, how important it is for us to look at these figures and see how we can develop a strategy to avoid a continuation of this trend for the next five to 10 years.” FMT