INDEED ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT IS GETTING MORE ‘DISGRACEFUL & DISGUSTING’ BY THE DAY – ‘THIS POLICE REPORT WAS FILED AGAINST ME BY OUR GOVT OF MALAYSIA’ – ACTIVIST EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT WITH PAKATAN GOVT – AFTER BEING HAULED AGAIN TO COURT OVER POST ON PLIGHT OF REFUGEES – DESPITE ACQUITTAL BY THE COURT NEARLY A YEAR AGO

Activist to be charged again over post on mistreatment of refugees

Heidy Quah will be charged at the cyber crimes court for allegedly using the internet with the intention to offend and annoy.

PETALING JAYA: A human rights activist will be charged tomorrow over a social media post on the mistreatment of refugees at detention centres, barely a year after she had the same charge dismissed by the High Court.

Heidy Quah said she would be charged at the cyber crimes court tomorrow morning.

In a Facebook post, Quah said she would be charged for allegedly using the internet with the intention to offend and annoy.

“This police report was filed against me by our government of Malaysia.”

The last time Quah was charged, she was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal as the courts found the charges to be defective.

“But here I am, yet again. Being charged again.”

Quah then took a swipe at the current administration, saying that despite the change in the administration, some practices remained, specifically human rights defenders were still being prosecuted “for speaking the truth”.

She said while she was left shaken, she was determined to keep speaking up.

Quah also called on the government to reform Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA), which she is being charged under, and pass a strong Whistleblowers Act.

“It’s time we investigate allegations, not whistleblowers.”

In 2021, Quah was slapped with a charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the CMA, with the prosecution contending that she uploaded the post on June 5, 2020, with the intention to insult others.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

