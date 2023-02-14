PETALING JAYA: Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says he will make an announcement soon as to whether or not he will defend the post in the coming party polls.

According to Sin Chew Daily, quoting sources, nine leaders are vying for the three vice presidents’ posts.

There were also claims that the former prime minister did not intend to defend the post.

The nine named in the report are incumbent vice presidents Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid; Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.