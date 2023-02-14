‘POSTER BOY’ GONE WRONG, EX-PM ISMAIL SABRI STILL SULKING – AFTER ZAHID PULLS THE RUG FROM UNDER HIM? – EX-PM STILL UNDECIDED ON WHETHER TO CONTEST UMNO VP POST – BUT IF HE DOESN’T, HE AS GOOD AS PUTS HIMSELF IN COLD STORAGE LIKE HISHAM – YET IF HE DOES, HE RUNS THE RISK OF LOSING TO PRO-ZAHID CANDIDATES – EITHER WAY, ISMAIL FACES A TOUGH FUTURE IN ZAHID’S UMNO – BUT AT LEAST HE GOT TO BE PM EVEN THOUGH FOR A SHORT TIME!
Ismail Sabri to confirm if he is defending Umno VP post soon
PETALING JAYA: Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says he will make an announcement soon as to whether or not he will defend the post in the coming party polls.
According to Sin Chew Daily, quoting sources, nine leaders are vying for the three vice presidents’ posts.
There were also claims that the former prime minister did not intend to defend the post.
The nine named in the report are incumbent vice presidents Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid; Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.
The party polls began in stages on Feb 1 and will end on March 18.
