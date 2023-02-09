SO WHAT HAPPENED TO AHMAD MASLAN’S ‘ALL CLEAR’ FROM RoS? – IS PROBE STILL ONGOING? – ACCORDING TO ZAHID, UMNO HAS ALREADY MET RoS TWICE`

Zahid: Umno met RoS twice over complaints about party AGM

PUTRAJAYA — Umno has met the Registrar of Societies (RoS) twice to provide explanations over the complaints lodged regarding the party’s 2022 Annual General Assembly (PAU) party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He said the party represented by Secretary-General Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan along with their legal adviser has fulfilled all the requests of RoS and given the full information needed for their investigation.

“I am very confident that PAU’s journey has been in accordance with the meeting rules that have been set and also in accordance with the party constitution as stated.

“So in my opinion it is fair for RoS to listen to the comments and complaints of both parties to show an atmosphere of harmony among members and leadership so that there are no questions of assessment and also various interpretations because RoS’s role is to protect the interests of members based on the organisation’s constitution,” he told a press conference after the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

RELATED STORY: ROS confirms Umno’s no contest motion did not breach any rules, regulations, says Ahmad Maslan

Last month, two Umno members lodged a report with the RoS seeking an investigation into a possible breach of the party’s constitution.

They claimed the tabling of the motion at the Umno general assembly had breached Article 10 of the party’s constitution. They also insisted that it had to be tabled two weeks before the general assembly, or seven days if tabled by the Supreme Council.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid also confirmed that the party has yet to receive any appeal from sacked members during the party’s purge last month.

“We did not receive any letter or appeal. If we received an appeal, I will forward it to the disciplinary board to make a decision,” he said.

According to Umno information chief Isham Jalil, more than 40 members were given disciplinary actions including 25 sackings after the disciplinary board convene last month.

Among those sacked are former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar and former Umno Youth exco Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

In another matter, Ahmad Zahid downplayed former prime minister and Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s claim that he was sidelined after the party’s defeat in the 15th general election.

Ahmad Zahid said it is normal for Ismail to have the opinion that his government is the best.

“They (former prime ministers) will think their government is the best.

“It is up to the society and the people to judge that matter,” he said.

In an interview with Media Mulia TV published by Utusan Malaysia yesterday, Ismail Sabri was reported saying that Umno now has a reduced number of ministers in the government compared to when he was in charge.

MALAY MAIL

.