GOOD FOR KHAIRY! – SACKED FROM UMNO, POPULAR EX-HEALTH MINISTER TAKES UP OFFER TO BE DEEJAY FOR LOCAL RADIO STATION
KJ now a deejay for local radio station
KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly a fortnight after being sacked from Umno, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has found a new job – as a radio announcer.
Khairy is scheduled to begin his new job as a radio DJ next Wednesday when he handles the Bekpes Hot segment of Hot FM.
According to Media Prima Audio (MPA), Khairy will be a radio announcer from 6am to 10am, from Monday to Friday.
Khairy was the former three-term Rembau MP until GE15, where he lost to PKR’s R. Ramanan in Sungai Buloh.
Prior to Aug 2021, Khairy was the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.
Khairy also served as the former youth and sports minister during the former Barisan Nasional administration. ANN
KJ will join Hot FM as radio deejay
Media Prima Audio (MPA) confirmed today that former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin will start work as a radio presenter at Hot FM next Wednesday.
In a statement, MPA said Khairy will be on the airwaves to host the ‘Bekpes Hot’ segment from Feb 15.
According to a report by Berita Harian, Khairy confirmed in a telephone interview on ‘Bekpes Hot’ that he will be joining the popular radio station.
MPA stated that Hot FM’s offer to Khairy was made through an open letter on Instagram last week for a radio presenter position who will be on duty every Monday to Friday, from 6am to 10am.
It added that in line with Hot FM’s “The Warmest and Best” tagline, MPA hopes Khairy’s presence as a pillar of ‘Bekpes Hot’ will give the radio channel fresh impetus.
Fresh breath of air for radio
MPA chief executive officer Nazri Noran said Hot FM took the opportunity to offer Khairy the position to ensure fresh and relevant content for ‘Bekpes Hot’ listeners.
“Khairy is not only a great politician and leader but also an influencer who has a great impact on Malaysians.
“His presence will not only give listeners something different through the pairing of politicians, comedians, and radio presenters, but a new dimension for the country’s radio landscape,” he added.
Khairy served three terms as Rembau MP before he lost in the recent general election to PKR’s R Ramanan in the contest for Sungai Buloh.
Aside from helming the Health Ministry, he was also once the science, technology, and innovation minister as well as the youth and sports minister. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
.