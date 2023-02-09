GOOD FOR KHAIRY! – SACKED FROM UMNO, POPULAR EX-HEALTH MINISTER TAKES UP OFFER TO BE DEEJAY FOR LOCAL RADIO STATION

KJ now a deejay for local radio station

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly a fortnight after being sacked from Umno, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has found a new job – as a radio announcer.

Khairy is scheduled to begin his new job as a radio DJ next Wednesday when he handles the Bekpes Hot segment of Hot FM.

According to Media Prima Audio (MPA), Khairy will be a radio announcer from 6am to 10am, from Monday to Friday.

Khairy was the former three-term Rembau MP until GE15, where he lost to PKR’s R. Ramanan in Sungai Buloh.

Khairy took over as health minister from Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in Aug 2021.

Prior to Aug 2021, Khairy was the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

Khairy also served as the former youth and sports minister during the former Barisan Nasional administration. ANN

KJ will join Hot FM as radio deejay