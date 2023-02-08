‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S COYNESS RAISES EYEBROWS – INDEED, EXACTLY ‘WHO IS HE & WHO IS THE FATHER-IN-LAW’ – IF IT’S MUHYIDDIN & SON-IN-LAW, WHEN WILL IT BE REVEALED & ACTION TAKEN? – EVEN AS TIN KOSONG HIMSELF COMES UNDER ATTACK FOR NEPOTISM – HOPEFULLY HE CAN MAKE SURE NONE OF HIS OWN SON-IN-LAWS ARE ACCUSED OF SIMILAR CORRUPTION SCANDALS IN THE FUTURE!

Whose son-in-law is Anwar talking about, asks Puad

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has tried to suggest that Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law might be the unnamed son-in-law mentioned by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when talking about cronies and relatives being awarded lucrative contracts.

In a posting tonight, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said: “Who is he and who is the father-in-law?” when referring to Anwar’s comments earlier on Monday.

Anwar had said he took a hard position against those who criticised the appointment of his daughter Nurul Izzah as adviser, especially those who “awarded contracts worth billions or hundreds of millions of ringgit to their sons or sons-in-law or cronies when they were in power”.

Puad said that in a previous posting he had questioned the involvement of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law in a RM1.16 billion government project.

“Let’s hope that this will be revealed soon and action can be taken in the nearest future if indeed there is proof of corruption and abuse of power,” said Puad.

Muhyiddin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan was named in media reports in 2020 as being linked and possibly a key player in an immigration system concession. Adlan was alleged to have links to one of the project’s front-runners, security solutions provider S5 Holdings Inc, according to a report in The Vibes.

However, S5 group managing director Syed Mohammad Hafiz Jamalullail was reported by The Edge as saying in 2021 that none of his political connections, including Adlan, was involved in S5.

The project in which Adlan allegedly has links is the National Integrated Immigration System (NIIS), a computerised system for passport and visa control.

The system was reportedly mooted by Muhyiddin when he was home minister in the 2018-2020 Pakatan Harapan government, after the Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional was cancelled by Muhyiddin because of high costs.

Estimates put NIIS’ cost at about RM1.2 billion, about 66% less than the RM3.5 billion cost of the former project. FMT

Ambiga takes a dig at Anwar with ‘A green light for all Ministers to bring in family’ tweet

PETALING JAYA: Former Bar Council president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan (pic) has joined in the backlash against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the appointment of his daughter, Nurul Izzah, as senior economic and financial advisor.

Ambiga took a jab over Nurul Izzah’s appointment, sarcastically hinting that Anwar’s government would be open to nepotism in a tweet on Tuesday (Feb 7).

“A green light for all Ministers to bring in family!” she tweeted.

The quote has since received over 50,000 views and shared over a hundred times.

https://twitter.com/cynthia_gabriel/status/1623135539435311104

http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

Anwar had previously stressed that Nurul Izzah’s appointment was not a form of nepotism as she would not have any authority over issues nor would she receive a salary from the government.

He added that Nurul Izzah’s role was purely an advisory one and he had appointed her out of her eagerness to help him.

Anwar also personally reassured that there would be no misuse of power or corruption during his administration. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.