‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR STEPS FOOT IN UMNO HQ AFTER 25 LONG YEARS – AND THE FIRST TIME TOO FOR DAP SEC-GEN ANTHONY LOKE – OTHER UNITY GOVT LEADERS FROM AMANAH, GPS, GRS & WARISAN TO ALSO ATTEND
Anwar arrives to chair first meeting at Umno HQ in 25 years
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the Umno headquarters in Menara Dato Onn to chair his first meeting in about 25 years on Tuesday (Feb 7) night.
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof arrived earlier at 7.45pm.
It is also the first time for a DAP leader – Anthony Loke who is the party secretary-general – to arrive at the Umno headquarters.
Still surreal. https://t.co/denzSB7M5X
— dyana sofya (@dyanasmd) February 7, 2023
Setiausaha Agung DAP, Anthony Loke Siew Fook tiba di Ibu Pejabat UMNO. @501Awani #AWANInews pic.twitter.com/JYZpOm2nmn
— Fareez Azman (@FareezAzmann) February 7, 2023
The PKR president will be attending the unity government’s first secretariat meeting at 8.30pm.
Also expected to be present at the meeting are Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, senior leaders from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, as well as leaders from GRS, GPS, and Warisan.
ANN
