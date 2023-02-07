‘WE WANT TO SEE ALL 148 MPs IN THE GOVT TO UNITE’ – ‘KING’ ZAHID SAYS UNITY GOVT’S FIRST SECRETARIAT MEETING TO BE CHAIRED BY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AT UMNO HQ TONIGHT – TO FOCUS ON FINDING COMMON GROUND – EVEN AS ‘DISAPPOINTED’ EX-PM ISMAIL SABRI CLAIMS HE IS BEING SIDELINED WHILE OTHERS ARE FETED

Finding common ground aim of unity govt’s secretariat meeting, says Zahid

The BN chairman says taking into account the manifestos of all the component parties will strengthen the administration.

PETALING JAYA: The unity government’s first secretariat meeting will focus on finding a common ground to interpret the manifestos of its components, says Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister told Malay portal Malaysia Gazette that doing so will help strengthen the unity government.

“We want to see all 148 MPs from the parties in the government unite, especially for the next five years.

“And for MPs of various parties to continue to strengthen the existing government, as after the 11th general election (GE11) no single party won a two-thirds majority,” he said after attending an event held by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).

Zahid also noted that the secretariat’s meeting tonight at Menara Dato’ Onn would mark the first time that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would be setting foot in Umno’s headquarters since he was expelled by the party 25 years ago.

The meeting tonight will be attended by Umno and BN leaders, as well as leaders from Pakatan Harapan, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Warisan.

In the last Umno general assembly, Zahid had said the secretariat would be based at Menara Dato’ Onn.

He also said Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was heading the secretariat.

Among other things, the secretariat aims to ensure the continuity of the unity government, including attending to matters of political cooperation. FMT

