OOPS! START PACKING YOUR BAGS, AG IDRUS – AND JOIN YOUR BROTHER ART HARUN. GOOD RIDDANCE TO YOU BOTH! – DISCUSSIONS IN PROGRESS ON AG’S SUCCESSOR, SAYS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

Discussions in progress on AG’s successor, says PM

PUTRAJAYA: Discussions are underway on who will succeed Tan Sri Idrus Harun as the new Attorney General, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We are still discussing that,” he responded briefly when asked about the matter.

The Prime Minister was asked whether the government had shortlisted candidates to be appointed as the new AG.

Idrus’ contract would end in March after it was extended for one year in 2022.

The 68-year-old former Federal Court judge was appointed to the position on a two-year-contract on March 6, 2020.

He took over from Tommy Thomas, who was appointed by the Pakatan Harapan government in 2018.

