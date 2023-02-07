WHAT’S WRONG WITH PAS – ONE LIKENS WOMEN TO ‘ITEMS’ AS IF FEMALES ARE INANIMATE OBJECTS – WHILE ANOTHER ACCUSED OF CALLING NON-MUSLIM VOTERS ‘INGRATES’
PAS man defends remark likening women to ‘items’
His comment sparked anger among social media users who called him ‘rude’ for comparing women to inanimate objects.
PETALING JAYA: A PAS assemblyman has defended his controversial remark comparing women to “items”.
In a Twitter post, Jabi assemblyman Azman Ibrahim had said a woman who was denied entry to a police station because of her attire would not have occurred if she had been “wrapped up as a neat and beautiful” item.
Following backlash over his remarks, Azman said his words were merely a “figure of speech” and that his critics did not understand proverbs, parables and analogies.
“Like a dog and his shadow (Bagai anjing dengan bayang-bayang) means someone is greedy. It does not mean that someone is calling you a dog.
Earlier today, Azman was criticised by social media users after he said “packaging plays an important part in marketing” and “expensive items that are high in value will be packaged nicely”.
His comment sparked anger among netizens who called him “rude” for comparing women to inanimate objects.
Last week, a woman had been barred from entering a police station in Kajang as she did not comply with the dress code.
Kajang district police chief Zaid Hassan said she had worn “shorts that were above her knees”.
Azman also said: “If wearing revealing clothes are a sign of progress and modernity, then God’s other creatures would have become more developed and modern.
“When you are at home, that is your individual right (to wear what you want). However, when you are in public, the rights of other communities must be respected.”
He added this was why a country needed laws and ethics. FMT
PAS MP denies calling some voters ‘ingrates’ in viral video
Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Mohamad says she was relaying what was said by another candidate.
GEORGE TOWN: A PAS MP has denied claims she described non-Muslim voters as “ingrates” in a widely shared video, saying her remarks were taken out of context.
The 21-second clip of Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Mohamad depicted her as saying some non-Muslim voters were ingrates as they came to PAS for help but refused to vote for the Perikatan Nasional party.
Instead, Siti Mastura said she was actually telling a story about a claim allegedly made by another candidate.
She provided FMT with a longer version of the same video.
She said Halimah’s track record was impressive as a sizeable number of non-Muslim votes in Kapar had gone to her.
“I asked Halimah what is your secret to success? She told me she had worked the ground for tens of years (to win over non-Muslim voters).
“At the same time, she relayed a story about how a candidate in Penang – this was at a post-general election (GE15) meeting – saying there were some non-Muslims who were ingrates.
“When it comes to service, they want us, but when it comes to voting for us, they don’t want us,” she was heard saying in the video uploaded on PAS Youth’s TikTok.
Siti Mastura also said a few “top” Gerakan candidates who lost in GE15 continued to help voters who approached them. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
