WHAT’S WRONG WITH PAS – ONE LIKENS WOMEN TO ‘ITEMS’ AS IF FEMALES ARE INANIMATE OBJECTS – WHILE ANOTHER ACCUSED OF CALLING NON-MUSLIM VOTERS ‘INGRATES’

PAS man defends remark likening women to ‘items’

His comment sparked anger among social media users who called him ‘rude’ for comparing women to inanimate objects.

PETALING JAYA: A PAS assemblyman has defended his controversial remark comparing women to “items”.

In a Twitter post, Jabi assemblyman Azman Ibrahim had said a woman who was denied entry to a police station because of her attire would not have occurred if she had been “wrapped up as a neat and beautiful” item.

Following backlash over his remarks, Azman said his words were merely a “figure of speech” and that his critics did not understand proverbs, parables and analogies.

“Like a dog and his shadow (Bagai anjing dengan bayang-bayang) means someone is greedy. It does not mean that someone is calling you a dog.

“Like a dog barking at a hill (Bagai anjing menyalak bukit) means pointless effort. It also does not mean that someone is calling you a dog,” he tweeted, citing more proverbs that used other animals. PAS assemblyman Azman Ibrahim says his critics do not understand proverbs, parables and analogies. (Bernama pic)

Earlier today, Azman was criticised by social media users after he said “packaging plays an important part in marketing” and “expensive items that are high in value will be packaged nicely”.

His comment sparked anger among netizens who called him “rude” for comparing women to inanimate objects.

Last week, a woman had been barred from entering a police station in Kajang as she did not comply with the dress code.

Kajang district police chief Zaid Hassan said she had worn “shorts that were above her knees”.

Azman also said: “If wearing revealing clothes are a sign of progress and modernity, then God’s other creatures would have become more developed and modern.

“When you are at home, that is your individual right (to wear what you want). However, when you are in public, the rights of other communities must be respected.”

He added this was why a country needed laws and ethics. FMT