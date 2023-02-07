COP OUT TO ‘KING’ ZAHID? – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT, WHICH IS DEPENDENT ON UMNO SUPPORT, DROPS APPEAL TO FORFEIT RM194 MIL IN ALLEGED 1MDB MONEY

PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution has abandoned its appeal to the Federal Court against a Court of Appeal ruling that bars the government from forfeiting about RM194.5 million given by Najib Razak to political parties and business entities about 10 years ago.

Deputy public prosecutor Samihah Rhazali told FMT two sets of the notice of withdrawal were filed last week addressed to all the respondents.

However, she declined to comment on the reason for the withdrawals.

“In all the cases, the government has returned the forfeited money,” she said.

The Federal Court was scheduled to hear the prosecution’s appeal today.

On Sept 2, 2021, the Court of Appeal held that the government could not forfeit money channelled to political parties and business entities as the prosecution had failed to prove whether the former prime minister was involved in unlawful activities.

The Court of Appeal said this in allowing the Pahang Umno liaison committee’s appeal against a High Court order.

Pahang Umno had received RM2.5 million from Najib between 2012 and 2013.

The Court of Appeal also dismissed the prosecution’s appeal to forfeit money given or paid to Habib Jewels (RM100,000), Kedah Umno (RM1.05 million), Umno headquarters (RM192.6 million), Wanita MCA (RM300,000), Binsabi Sdn Bhd (RM777,250), Perano Sdn Bhd (RM337,734) Hattatex Trading (RM111,590) and K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd (RM138,359).

The money seized by MACC was allegedly linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Last week, the government also withdrew its appeal in the Court of Appeal against 11 individuals, business entities and political parties which had obtained a total of RM21.7 million from Najib.

The 11 respondents, and the amounts they received some 10 years ago, were Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd (RM10,747,042.77), Mediaedge CIA Sdn Bhd (RM4,631,602), AGA Touch Sdn Bhd (RM3 million), Johor Barisan Nasional (RM957,395.65), Pekan Umno division (RM700,000), Johor Umno (RM677,872.55), Jakel Trading (RM628,314), Sarawak United People’s Party (RM188,132.26), Yayasan PBAKM (RM100,000), Kasitah Gaddam (RM100,000) and Sim Sai Hoon (RM41,261.64).

