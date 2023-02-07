Abang Jo hoping higher civil service pay will attract more Chinese

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg says the state government is working on a scheme to upgrade civil servants’ salaries.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg is hoping that a proposed upgraded salary scheme will attract more Sarawakians, including from the Chinese community, to join the state’s civil service.

Admitting that civil servants’ salaries were currently “too low”, Abang Johari said the state government was working on a scheme to upgrade civil servants’ pay.

“They are now working on the scheme so that the salary will be increased,” he was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post.

“If the salary is good, the Chinese will join because they will always seek greener pastures.

“Right now, even though we have recognised the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), it is still difficult to get them to join the government because of the pay,” he said at the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions’ Chinese New Year dinner in Kuching last night.

He pointed out that anti-corruption NGO Transparency International had listed countries which offered high pay such as Finland, Norway and Singapore as among its top 10 least corrupt countries in the world.

“This is because workers there earn a good salary and their pension fund is guaranteed for the future,” he said.

“If you pay peanuts, you will get monkeys but if you offer a big salary to employees, you will get quality experts.” FMT

